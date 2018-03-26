Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to prepare egg sauce the Ghanaian way


Pulse Food How to prepare egg sauce the Ghanaian way

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
How to prepare egg sauce the Ghanaian way play

egg sauce the Ghanaian way

(www.mamasdish.com)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Egg sauce which some refer to as egg stew is often mistaken for Tomato Omelette. Both are not quite the same. Yes, they are both prepared with the same ingredients, just not in the same quantities.

Ingredients

•    2 Eggs

•    4 medium plum tomatoes (Tomato Jos)

•    1 medium onion

•    Salt & Dry Pepper (to taste)

•    1 stock cube

•    2 cooking spoons of vegetable oil

 

Read Also:

Pulse Food How to prepare florets stew

Pulse Food How to prepare peanut butter soup this weekend

Pulse Food How to prepare Tuo Zaafi and Ayoyo soup

How to prepare egg sauce the Ghanaian way play

egg sauce the Ghanaian way

(www.mamasdish.com)

 

Method

•  Heat the vegetable oil in a pot, when hot, lower the heat to medium.

•  Add the onions and stir for about 2 minutes.

•  Add the tomatoes, stir for a bit and cover the pot. This is so that the tomatoes and onions do not dry up too quickly. Stir from time to time though.

•  After about 5 minutes, add the ground pepper, salt, and seasoning.

•  Keep stirring until the tomato is completely soft and separated from the oil.

•  Slowing pour the egg in a circular motion. Do NOT stir. Cover the pot and reduce the heat to low to allow the egg to "cake". You want the egg to form lumps in the stew rather than look mushy.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Food: How to prepare Ghanaian palm nut soup Pulse Food How to prepare Ghanaian palm nut soup
Weekend special: How to prepare 'Asaana' (caramelized corn drink) Weekend special How to prepare 'Asaana' (caramelized corn drink)
Dating Tips: 8 signs he doesn't want a serious relationship Dating Tips 8 signs he doesn't want a serious relationship
Pulse Food: How to prepare florets stew Pulse Food How to prepare florets stew
Pulse Food: How to make gingerbread brownies Pulse Food How to make gingerbread brownies
Pulse Food: How to prepare peanut butter soup this weekend Pulse Food How to prepare peanut butter soup this weekend

Recommended Videos

Food 101: You Definitely Need To Have A Bite Of Ghana's Nkate Cake Food 101 You Definitely Need To Have A Bite Of Ghana's Nkate Cake
Food 101: How To Prepare Cassava Dough Fufu And Okro Soup Food 101 How To Prepare Cassava Dough Fufu And Okro Soup
Food 101: How To Properly Prepare Ntsi Tsiin Food 101 How To Properly Prepare Ntsi Tsiin



Top Articles

1 Weekend special How to prepare 'Asaana' (caramelized corn drink)bullet
2 Pulse Food How to prepare light soup the Ghanaian waybullet
3 Pulse Food How to prepare Ghanaian palm nut soupbullet
4 Dating Tips 8 signs he doesn't want a serious relationshipbullet
5 Pulse Food How to make gingerbread browniesbullet
6 Pulse List 5 mysterious locations around the worldbullet
7 Mango The health benefits of this fruit are amazingbullet
8 Pulse Foods 5 foods that cause bad breath you didn’t know ofbullet
9 Pulse Foods 5 brain-boosting foods that make you smarterbullet
10 Food Tips 7 common foods that help you lose weightbullet

Related Articles

Pulse Food How to prepare Ghanaian palm nut soup
Dating Tips 8 signs he doesn't want a serious relationship
Weekend special How to prepare 'Asaana' (caramelized corn drink)
Pulse Food How to prepare florets stew
Pulse Food How to make gingerbread brownies
Pulse Food How to prepare peanut butter soup this weekend
Pulse Food How to prepare Tuo Zaafi and Ayoyo soup
Pulse Food This is how to make Kaklo
Pulse Food How to prepare Ghanaian palm nut soup
Dating Tips 8 signs he doesn't want a serious relationship

Top Videos

1 Lifestyle 5 things Ghana brought to the worldbullet
2 Meet the Ghanaian private chef who is cooking for all the big names...bullet
3 Tourism This park has only large penis monumentsbullet
4 Wonderful Countries The 15 Best Countries in the Worldbullet
5 Travel 5 reasons to visit Accrabullet
6 Vacationing How to travel light for your Christmas vacationbullet
7 Food 101 Kooko ne Kontomire abomu - Food 101bullet
8 Travel reasons why you should visit Kumasibullet
9 X'mas Ways to add flavour to your rice this Christmasbullet
10 Getaway Places in Ghana to spend the Christmas holidaysbullet

Food & Travel

How to make Tuo Zaafi and Ayoyo soup
Pulse Food How to prepare Tuo Zaafi and Ayoyo soup
Jackie Appiah and John Dumelo
Vacation Goals 7 Ghanaian celebrities who love travelling
This is how to make Kaklo
Pulse Food This is how to make Kaklo
Peppered tilapia
Pulse Food How to prepared peppered fish