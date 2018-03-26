How to prepare egg sauce the Ghanaian way

news

Egg sauce which some refer to as egg stew is often mistaken for Tomato Omelette. Both are not quite the same. Yes, they are both prepared with the same ingredients, just not in the same quantities.

Ingredients

• 2 Eggs

• 4 medium plum tomatoes (Tomato Jos)

• 1 medium onion

• Salt & Dry Pepper (to taste)

• 1 stock cube

• 2 cooking spoons of vegetable oil

Method

• Heat the vegetable oil in a pot, when hot, lower the heat to medium.

• Add the onions and stir for about 2 minutes.

• Add the tomatoes, stir for a bit and cover the pot. This is so that the tomatoes and onions do not dry up too quickly. Stir from time to time though.

• After about 5 minutes, add the ground pepper, salt, and seasoning.

• Keep stirring until the tomato is completely soft and separated from the oil.

• Slowing pour the egg in a circular motion. Do NOT stir. Cover the pot and reduce the heat to low to allow the egg to "cake". You want the egg to form lumps in the stew rather than look mushy.