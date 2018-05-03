24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Recipe

How to prepare goat meat pepper light soup

Cooking Time

30 minutes

Cuisine

Ghanaian

Servings

4

Ingredients

Fresh mutton

Onion

Garlic, ginger

Tomatoes

Pepper

Basil leaves

Scotch bonnet

Beef seasoning

Salt to taste

Method

1. Cut the meat into desirable sizes and wash into a saucepan.

2. Add the blended onion, garlic and ginger.

3. Add salt, seasoning and small water and allow to steam for 5-10 minutes.

4. Blend pepper, ginger, onions and garlic and strain.

6. Pour the mixture into the saucepan containing the meat, add more water depending on the thickness you want.

7. Allow the soup to cook for 10- 15 minutes and add basil leaves and chopped red chillies.

8. Allow to simmer for 3-5 minutes and serve with rice or boiled yam.