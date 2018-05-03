Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
Recipe
How to prepare goat meat pepper light soup
Cooking Time
30 minutes
Cuisine
Ghanaian
Servings
4
Ingredients
Fresh mutton
Onion
Garlic, ginger
Tomatoes
Pepper
Basil leaves
Scotch bonnet
Beef seasoning
Salt to taste
Method
1. Cut the meat into desirable sizes and wash into a saucepan.
2. Add the blended onion, garlic and ginger.
3. Add salt, seasoning and small water and allow to steam for 5-10 minutes.
4. Blend pepper, ginger, onions and garlic and strain.
6. Pour the mixture into the saucepan containing the meat, add more water depending on the thickness you want.
7. Allow the soup to cook for 10- 15 minutes and add basil leaves and chopped red chillies.
8. Allow to simmer for 3-5 minutes and serve with rice or boiled yam.