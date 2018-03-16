How to prepare mashed plantain

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
Slightly riped plantain
onion
pepper
palm oil
salt
boiled egg
roasted peanut
Avocado
Method
Heat enough water in a saucepan over medium heat.
Peel the plantains, cut into desirable sizes and add to boiling water.
Add salt and cover to cook for 5-10 minutes.
Grind pepper and onions in an earthenware pot.
Add the boiled plantain and mash together with the spices
Heat palm oil in another pan and saute onions over medium heat.
Add your salted tilapia for flavor.
Pour the oil onto the mashed plantain and mix well
Serve on a plate and garnish with roasted peanuts, avocado and boiled egg.