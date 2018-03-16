How to prepare mashed plantain

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ingredients

Slightly riped plantain

onion

pepper

palm oil

salt

boiled egg

roasted peanut

Avocado

Method

Heat enough water in a saucepan over medium heat.

Peel the plantains, cut into desirable sizes and add to boiling water.

Add salt and cover to cook for 5-10 minutes.

Grind pepper and onions in an earthenware pot.

Add the boiled plantain and mash together with the spices

Heat palm oil in another pan and saute onions over medium heat.

Add your salted tilapia for flavor.

Pour the oil onto the mashed plantain and mix well

Serve on a plate and garnish with roasted peanuts, avocado and boiled egg.