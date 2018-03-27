How to prepare 'Mpoto Mpoto' (Mashed cocoyam)

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mashed cocoyam popularly refered to as "Mpoto mpoto" is a meal enjoyed by many Ghanaians.

Ingredients:

Diced coco yam /yam

Dried fish

Tomatoes

Onions

Garlic

Pepper

Ginger

Palm oil

Salt

Onga cube

Method:

1. Peel the coco yam and cut into small pieces and wash thoroughly.

2. Put the coco yam in another saucepan, add water.

3. Then add the dried fish, onga cube and salt to taste and cover to boil.

4. Blend the tomatoes ,pepper, garlic, onion, ginger and add to the coco yam mixture.

5. Allow to cook for about 20 min, leaving the saucepan uncovered.

6. Taste for salt when the soup is ready.

7. Turn off the fire, scoop some of the soup into a separate bowl.

8. Use potato masher or wooden ladle to mash the coco yam in the pan.

9. Heat palm oil or cooking oil add a little chopped onion for flavour and pour them into the mashed coco yam.

10. Stir and allow to simmer for a couple of minutes.

11. Serve the mashed coco yam with the saved soup.