How to prepare tomato sauce with smoked catfish

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
3 smoked catfish
Fresh tomatoes, chopped
Pepper
Garlic, minced
Onions, chopped
Tomato puree
Vegetable oil
Spices
Blend tomatoes, pepper, garlic, and onions until smooth.
Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat.
Saute onions until golden brown.
Stir in tomatoes puree.
Add the blended tomato mixture, stir and allow to cook for 5 minutes.
Wash your fish under running water and add to sauce.
Cover to cook for 3 minutes.
Add all spices and stir.
Allow to simmer for 3 minutes and serve with rice or yam.