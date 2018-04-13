How to prepare tomato sauce with smoked catfish

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ingredients

3 smoked catfish

Fresh tomatoes, chopped

Pepper

Garlic, minced

Onions, chopped

Tomato puree

Vegetable oil

Spices

Method

Blend tomatoes, pepper, garlic, and onions until smooth.

Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat.

Saute onions until golden brown.

Stir in tomatoes puree.

Add the blended tomato mixture, stir and allow to cook for 5 minutes.

Wash your fish under running water and add to sauce.

Cover to cook for 3 minutes.

Add all spices and stir.

Allow to simmer for 3 minutes and serve with rice or yam.