How to prepare tomato sauce with smoked catfish


How to prepare tomato sauce with smoked catfish

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
Tomato sauce with smoked catfish play

Tomato sauce with smoked catfish

(kscuisine)
  • Ingredients

3 smoked catfish

Fresh tomatoes, chopped

Pepper

Garlic, minced

Onions, chopped

Tomato puree

Vegetable oil

Spices

  • Method

Blend tomatoes, pepper, garlic, and onions until smooth.

Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat.

Saute onions until golden brown.

Stir in tomatoes puree.

Add the blended tomato mixture, stir and allow to cook for 5 minutes.

Wash your fish under running water and add to sauce.

Cover to cook for 3 minutes.

Add all spices and stir.

Allow to simmer for 3 minutes and serve with rice or yam.

