This 'NKosua ne Meko' branding that has got everyone talking


Egg and pepper got a new packaging and it is causing lots of social media conversations.

Egg and pepper got a new packaging and it is causing lots of social media conversations.

Check out this 'Nkosua ne Meko' branding that has got everyone talking play

Check out this 'Nkosua ne Meko' branding that has got everyone talking

( 'Nkosua ne Meko' branding that has got everyone talking)
The egg and pepper meal, Nkosua and make as it is said in our local dialect is no strange meal to the people of Ghana.

This time, the meal has got an image uplift, and that is a new packaging in the traditional way it is presented especially by street hawkers in a plain piece of polythene. The new branded form of this product is what is causing lots of conversation on Twitter.

 

The twitter account of the persons behind this new initiative posted a photo of the meal packaged in mini disposable bowls and it got many netizens comments and express their new their opinions with many happy about the new image and others worried about the pricing judging from the rich look of the meal.

Check out this 'Nkosua ne Meko' branding that has got everyone talking play

Check out this 'Nkosua ne Meko' branding that has got everyone talking

Ghanaian actress, Efya joined in the conversation after she retweeted which cranked up the conversations up to a notch.

Check out more social media reactions;

'Nkosua ne Meko' branding that has got everyone talking play

'Nkosua ne Meko' branding that has got everyone talking
