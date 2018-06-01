Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

Try fried plantain and hot pepper sauce for lunch


Pulse Food Think rice is boring? Try fried plantain and hot pepper sauce for lunch

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Fried plantain and hot pepper sauce play

Fried plantain and hot pepper sauce

(zeeliciousfoods)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Ingredients

2 ripe plantains (peeled and cut diagonally or round, into 1/4-inch-thick slices)

Vegetable oil

  • READ ALSO

How to make salmon patties

How to prepare pan-fried lamb liver

How to prepare pawpaw stew

  • Method

Pour enough oil into a frying pan and place it on medium heat.

Add plantain when the oil begins to shimmer.

Fry for 1 1/2 minutes on one side, flip and cook for 1 minute on the other side.

Remove plantains from pan and drain on paper towels.

Click link: How to prepare hot pepper sauce

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Food: How to prepare snail stew Pulse Food How to prepare snail stew
Pulse Food: How to prepare coconut macaroons Pulse Food How to prepare coconut macaroons
Pulse Food: How to prepare beans stew and riped plantain Pulse Food How to prepare beans stew and riped plantain
Pulse Food: How to make salmon patties Pulse Food How to make salmon patties
Pulse Food: How to prepare spicy chicken nuggets Pulse Food How to prepare spicy chicken nuggets
Pulse Ghana: How to prepare lasagna Pulse Ghana How to prepare lasagna

Recommended Videos

Food 101: How to prepare the volta favourite Akple and Gboma stew Food 101 How to prepare the volta favourite Akple and Gboma stew
Food 101: How to prepare Yam and Kontomire stew Food 101 How to prepare Yam and Kontomire stew
Food 101: Here's how to make boiled potatoes with egusi stew Food 101 Here's how to make boiled potatoes with egusi stew



Top Articles

1 Pulse Food How to make cookies at homebullet
2 Pulse Food How to prepare spicy chicken nuggetsbullet
3 Pulse Food How to make the perfect milkshake at homebullet
4 Pulse Food How to prepare pan-fried lamb liverbullet
5 Pulse Food How to prepare coconut macaroonsbullet
6 Pulse Food How to prepare banku and okro stewbullet
7 Say Cheers 5 Ghanaian local drinks that could replace your...bullet
8 Pulse Food How to prepare Spaghetti jollofbullet
9 Pulse Food How to prepare banku and okro stewbullet
10 Pulse Food How to prepare light soup the Ghanaian waybullet

Related Articles

Pulse Food How to prepare calamari
Pulse Food How to prepare coconut macaroons
Pulse Food How to prepare vanilla ice milk
Pulse Food How to prepare Spaghetti jollof
Pulse Food How to prepare 'zogale' in 6 easy steps
Pulse Food How to prepare fried rice balls
Pulse Food How to prepare snail stew

Top Videos

1 Food 101 How To Prepare Fried Plantain And Beans Stew - Food 101bullet
2 X'mas Ways to add flavour to your rice this Christmasbullet
3 Lifestyle 5 things Ghana brought to the worldbullet
4 Vacationing How to travel light for your Christmas vacationbullet
5 Tourism This park has only large penis monumentsbullet
6 Travel 5 reasons to visit Accrabullet
7 Food 101 Kooko ne Kontomire abomu - Food 101bullet
8 Meet the Ghanaian private chef who is cooking for all the...bullet
9 Getaway Places in Ghana to spend the Christmas holidaysbullet

Food & Travel

Pawpaw stew
Pulse Food How to prepare pawpaw stew
How to prepare vanilla ice milk
Pulse Food How to prepare vanilla ice milk
Fried rice balls
Pulse Food How to prepare fried rice balls
How to prepare 'Kontomire' Jollof rice
Pulse Food How to prepare 'Kontomire' Jollof rice