Try fried plantain and hot pepper sauce for lunch

2 ripe plantains (peeled and cut diagonally or round, into 1/4-inch-thick slices)
Vegetable oil
How to prepare pan-fried lamb liver
Pour enough oil into a frying pan and place it on medium heat.
Add plantain when the oil begins to shimmer.
Fry for 1 1/2 minutes on one side, flip and cook for 1 minute on the other side.
Remove plantains from pan and drain on paper towels.
