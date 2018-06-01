Try fried plantain and hot pepper sauce for lunch

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ingredients

2 ripe plantains (peeled and cut diagonally or round, into 1/4-inch-thick slices)

Vegetable oil

Method

Pour enough oil into a frying pan and place it on medium heat.

Add plantain when the oil begins to shimmer.

Fry for 1 1/2 minutes on one side, flip and cook for 1 minute on the other side.

Remove plantains from pan and drain on paper towels.

