Try this easy simple 'Gari foto' recipe for lunch

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
Palm oil
1 medium sized onion, chopped
2 fresh tomatoes, peeled and chopped
Carrots, chopped
Green peppers, chopped
Vegetable stock or water
Hot pepper, to taste
Egg
Gari
Cook onion and tomatoes palm oil, stirring until pulpy in a non-stick saucepan.
Add carrots and fry for a 2 minutes.
Add green peppers, stock and hot pepper.
Cover and simmer for 10 minutes.
Mix the gari with the sauce in handfuls until even.
Serve hot with a vegetable stew or fish stew.