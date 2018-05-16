Try this easy simple 'Gari foto' recipe for lunch

news

Ingredients

Palm oil



1 medium sized onion, chopped



2 fresh tomatoes, peeled and chopped



Carrots, chopped



Green peppers, chopped



Vegetable stock or water



Hot pepper, to taste

Egg

Gari

Method

Cook onion and tomatoes palm oil, stirring until pulpy in a non-stick saucepan.



Add carrots and fry for a 2 minutes.



Add green peppers, stock and hot pepper.



Cover and simmer for 10 minutes.



Mix the gari with the sauce in handfuls until even.

Serve hot with a vegetable stew or fish stew.