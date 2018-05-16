Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

Try this easy simple 'Gari foto' recipe for lunch


Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
Gari foto play

(Nyonyo Essentials)
  • Ingredients

Palm oil

1 medium sized onion, chopped

2 fresh tomatoes, peeled and chopped

Carrots, chopped

Green peppers, chopped

Vegetable stock or water

Hot pepper, to taste

Egg

Gari

  • Method

Cook onion and tomatoes palm oil, stirring until pulpy in a non-stick saucepan.

Add carrots and fry for a 2 minutes.

Add green peppers, stock and hot pepper.

Cover and simmer for 10 minutes.

Mix the gari with the sauce in handfuls until even.

Serve hot with a vegetable stew or fish stew.

