Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

A cheating girlfriend kickstarted this guy's jaw-dropping


Guy Smarts A cheating girlfriend kickstarted this guy's jaw-dropping bodybuilding transformation

There are a lot of ways to cope when finding out your long-term girlfriend has been cheating on you, some better than others.

  • Published:
Photograph courtesy of Dwayne O'Connor play

Photograph courtesy of Dwayne O'Connor

(menshealth)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

After a rough breakup, Dwayne O'Connor coped by hitting the gym hard

There are a lot of ways to cope when finding out your long-term girlfriend has been cheating on you, some better than others. Dwayne O'Connor's coping mechanism can certainly be added to the list of better ways he took his stress and pain to the gym, and came out almost unrecognizable.

O'Connor, a 26-year-old personal trainer from Derby, United Kingdom, told Men's Health that he originally turned to fitness after his unexpected breakup because he saw it as "something I could depend on, something that wouldn't let me down." He had been working as a personal trainer prior to then, so he knew his way around a gym. But he was looking for something more than his stale routine gym routine that kept him in okay enough shape.

"It was more about feeling better at the start," he said, "I just didn't want to have a belly anymore." But that quickly evolved into something else  a passion for bodybuilding. "Through bodybuilding you can shape your own body, and that's pretty awesome," he said.

O'Connor said he was also motivated to pursue bodybuilding because he'd always admired the big, strong characters on television shows  the good guys who always seemed to win in the end. "I wanted to look strong so I felt strong... then maybe I wouldn't lose anymore, either," he said.

"Plus, cardio sucks," he added.

O'Connor said it wasn't as simple as flicking a switch and heading into the gym religiously. Early on, the wound left by his ex was still pretty raw. "The hardest part of the routine was accepting that this was the new routine," he said. "My old life was over. When you're with someone for a long time, you do things together all the time... I had to admit to myself that whatever I had before was gone forever."

Today, O'Connor's Instagram is filled with pictures and videos of him working out and him showing off his jaw-dropping physique. This is exactly what it means to turn lemons into lemonade.

As for dealing with cheaters, O'Connor advises anyone to keep their head up and realize they're likely not really to blame, at all. "If you end up with egg on your face because you've been cheated on, don't take it so personally. It's a reflection of the person who did it, not you," he said. "Don't damage your body or health with drinking or junk food... keep busy, productive and positive."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Recommended Articles

Odd Enough: Logan Paul seems to think a suicide awareness video will make up for his stupidity Odd Enough Logan Paul seems to think a suicide awareness video will make up for his stupidity
Guy Smarts: Budweiser isn't one of Americans' Top 3 favorite beers anymore Guy Smarts Budweiser isn't one of Americans' Top 3 favorite beers anymore
Guy Smarts: Guy goes on campus-wide quest for the dream girl he accidentally swiped left on Guy Smarts Guy goes on campus-wide quest for the dream girl he accidentally swiped left on
Guy Smarts: Male porn stars share their secrets for staying hard on set Guy Smarts Male porn stars share their secrets for staying hard on set
Odd Enough: A biohacker just injected himself with an untested, experimental herpes treatment Odd Enough A biohacker just injected himself with an untested, experimental herpes treatment
Fitness: Brooks Koepka is one of the fittest guys in golf — Here's how he does it Fitness Brooks Koepka is one of the fittest guys in golf — Here's how he does it

Recommended Videos

Deadpool, Meet Cable Deadpool, Meet Cable
Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018) - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018) - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures
Steph Curry Dominates the court and his Mind with floating. Steph Curry Dominates the court and his Mind with floating.



Top Articles

1 Odd Enough This man came down with the flu — and it's going to cost him...bullet
2 Fitness Here's exactly what NASA training is like for astronautsbullet
3 Guy Smarts Male porn stars share their secrets for staying hard on setbullet
4 Guy Smarts This 43-year-old police officer is about to break a...bullet
5 Odd Enough There may be a new cure for baldness, and it's in...bullet
6 Odd Enough A biohacker just injected himself with an untested,...bullet
7 Guy Smarts Guy goes on campus-wide quest for the dream girl...bullet
8 Odd Enough Logan Paul seems to think a suicide awareness...bullet
9 Guy Smarts A cheating girlfriend kickstarted this guy's...bullet
10 Fitness Brooks Koepka is one of the fittest guys in...bullet

Related Articles

Tech Michael B. Jordan added 15 pounds of muscle after 'Creed' to play the villain in 'Black Panther' — here's how he did it
Odd Enough This man came down with the flu — and it's going to cost him his fingers and toes
Football War amputee footballers tackle, shoot, score in rebel-held Syria
Girl Smarts What is the volumetrics diet — and can it help you lose weight?
Health Tips A 21-year-old bodybuilder suddenly died from flu complications— Here's what you need to know
New York Times BC FEATURES SPOTLIGHT BUDGET NYT
Fitness The lifting technique that will make your biceps look like baseballs
Odd Enough How this man overcame addiction and gained 45 pounds of muscle
From Stardom To Politics Some precedents of celebrities who have become presidents
Lifestyle The 10 things everyone will be eating and drinking in 2018, according to Whole Foods

Top Videos

1 Maria Bello & Viggo Mortensen sex scene in "A History of Violence (2005)"bullet
2 Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018) - Official Trailer - Paramount...bullet
3 Titan Games - Dwayne Johnson Is Calling All Titans! (Promo)bullet

Mens Health

Guy Smarts Bob Harper, one year after his heart attack: 'everything about my life is different now'
Ryan Reynolds Teases 'Deadpool 2' With 'Flashdance'-Inspired Instagram Post
Fitness Ryan Reynolds teases 'Deadpool 2' with a 'flashdance'-inspired instagram post
box jump tips
Fitness How to do a box jump with perfect form
exercise bulimia
Guy Smarts Do you have exercise bulimia? Inside the eating disorder that men don't talk about