Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Alexis Ohanian reveals his gym routine to get fit for his family


Guy Smarts Alexis Ohanian reveals his gym routine to get fit for his family

It wasn't always that way. For the first 34 years of his life, the entrepreneur and co-founder of Reddit let his business take priority over his physical wellbeing.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Alexis Ohanian reveals his gym routine to get fit for his family play

Alexis Ohanian reveals his gym routine to get fit for his family

(INSTAGRAM/@ALEXISOHANIAN - MIKE PONT/WIREIMAGE)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Lots of guys make excuses to skip the gym, but Alexis Ohanian isn't one of them. 

It wasn't always that way. For the first 34 years of his life, the entrepreneur and co-founder of Reddit let his business take priority over his physical wellbeing.

He took pride in his ability to run on minimal sleep and staring at screens for days on end.

But during the 2017 Australian Open in Melbourne, when Ohanian learned that he and wife Serena Williams were going to be parents, he decided it was time to start thinking about his health for once.

"I knew I needed to start taking my fitness seriously," Ohanian said in the days leading up to Father's Day, his first since the birth of daughter Alexis Olympia. The new dad - who's partnering with Johnnie Walker to celebrate the exciting milestone - opened up to MensHealth.com about his healthy lifestyle transformation.

 

Getting started in the gym

"My first step was - literally - a step down to the gym at the hotel we were staying at in Melbourne, and just picking up the free weights again," Ohanian explained. "I like strength training because it feels very efficient, and it's different enough to distract me."

He couldn't say the same about running on the treadmill or riding the bike. (Hey, he isn't alone.) "I was very anti-cardio for a really long time," Ohanian confessed. "I’d say about six months ago, my wife - who knows a thing or two about fitness - finally convinced me."

The hardest part about cardio is keeping himself interested.

"I have tried everything, from an app that lets you pretend there are zombies chasing after you, to just downloading my favorite TV shows on my phone," he said. "If you're watching my wife's Instagram or Snapchats, you'll see she finds some really inopportune times to catch me on my phone while I'm in the gym."

 

The muscle he loves and hates to work out

These days, Ohanian's workouts start and end with 10 minutes of cardio to get his heart pumping, but they mostly involve free weights, and occasionally some machines. "I'm a pretty basic, straightforward dude," he says. 

Ohanian did put his trainer, Tim, on one very specific mission: "I needed to be able to impress Serena with my glutes."

Tim accepted the challenge, crafting a killer lower body routine for his client. It features a fair amount of hip thrusts - a popular move that works your glutes without overloading your back.

"They're awful and awesome," Ohanian said. "I hate doing them, but I love doing them."

Have the results been noticeable?

"You should ask my wife that."

 

Hitting the gym with Serena Williams

The pair sometimes hit the gym together, especially when they're traveling. But when asked if he and Williams do couples' workouts, Ohanian made one thing very clear: "She's too serious to work out with me."

He doesn't mind.

"The nice thing is, she's the G.O.A.T., and I don't work in her industry - it's obviously not a competition, because she won," he said. "I find it both liberating and motivating. I'm free to be the best me, and she's free to be the best her."

Spartans support Spartans.

A post shared by Alexis Ohanian Sr. (@alexisohanian) on

 

He can't compete - but he still tries to impress her

"I'll flirt with her from across the gym," Ohanian said.

His go-to move? The tricep pulldown. Ohanian explained exactly how he deploys it in an attempt to woo his wife:

"If you get pretty deep into the workout there... you're like 45 minutes in, and you're kind of glistening a little bit, and you're in the sleeveless shirt, and you hit that tricep pulldown... I'll look over - it's so obnoxious - I'll look over and flirt with her, and she'll roll her eyes. It's always the same thing. I'm sure she's tired of it by now. She hasn't said anything - she indulges me."

Now that's love.

 

His goal for 2018? Getting a six-pack.

Between Williams and Tim, his trainer, Ohanian says there's a plan in place for washboard abs by the end of the year.

"Believe me, when I see that first little outline of a six-pack, I'll be raising a glass and toasting a little bit of Blue Label to celebrate," he said.

He'll be celebrating a lot of milestones in the near future - and not just in the evolution of his abs.

"It feels like the chances that I have now to celebrate are even better," he said. "As much as I loved my first 34 years, when I was basically just living for me, I'm really excited for my next 34 years as I'm living for this house - for this family."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Recommended Articles

Guy Smarts: So is LASIK eye surgery safe, or what? Guy Smarts So is LASIK eye surgery safe, or what?
Guy Smarts: Do probiotic supplements have any health benefits? Guy Smarts Do probiotic supplements have any health benefits?
Guy Smarts: This dude's absurd football catch is the manliest thing you'll see this week Guy Smarts This dude's absurd football catch is the manliest thing you'll see this week
Guy Smarts: David Beckham: What fatherhood means to me Guy Smarts David Beckham: What fatherhood means to me
Guy Smarts: 'Family man' author Calvin Trillin on fatherhood, lessons from his dad, and trump's parenting style Guy Smarts 'Family man' author Calvin Trillin on fatherhood, lessons from his dad, and trump's parenting style
Guy Smarts: Why so many guys are getting breast reduction surgery Guy Smarts Why so many guys are getting breast reduction surgery

Recommended Videos

Guy Smarts: John Cena is replacing Sylvester Stallone in a Jackie Chan movie Guy Smarts John Cena is replacing Sylvester Stallone in a Jackie Chan movie
Guy Smarts: The original avengers are all in earth's mightiest group text Guy Smarts The original avengers are all in earth's mightiest group text
Guy Smarts: Before she was a royal, Meghan Markle grilled burgers with men's health Guy Smarts Before she was a royal, Meghan Markle grilled burgers with men's health



Top Articles

1 Guy Smarts Why guys are throwing all-male spa parties instead of...bullet
2 For Men Can you masturbate too much?bullet
3 Guy Smarts So is LASIK eye surgery safe, or what?bullet
4 Odd Enough This dad overcame a heroin addiction. Then his son...bullet
5 Guy Smarts David Beckham: What fatherhood means to mebullet
6 Guy Smarts The best way to pop a pimplebullet
7 Guy Smarts This dude's absurd football catch is the manliest...bullet

Related Articles

Tech Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder reveals the most important thing he's learned from his wife — and it holds a valuable lesson for any power couple
Tech These two college buddies quit their jobs on the same day, and eleven years later they’ve raised $100 million to rule the ‘sneakerhead’ market
Entertainment Serena Williams' return to tour is ended by her sister Venus
Entertainment Serena Williams will face Zarina Diyas in comeback match at Indian wells
Sports This is everything tennis champion Serena Williams eats for breakfast, lunch, and dinner
Sports Serena Williams' Reddit-cofounder husband put all others to shame by installing 4 giant billboards in California saying she's the 'greatest momma of all time'

Top Videos

1 Sex Ways to cure blue balls without masturbatingbullet
2 Financial Domination 101 - What is Findom?bullet

Mens Health

Chris Pine is definitely coming back for 'Wonder Woman 2'
Guy Smarts Chris Pine is definitely coming back for 'Wonder Woman 2'
How to stay fit after 40
Fitness How to stay fit after 40
Superhero fit workout of the day: Reverse lunge rope waves
Fitness Superhero fit workout of the day: Reverse lunge rope waves
Watch 3 wrestlers lose to a lion cub in Tug Of War
Guy Smarts Watch 3 wrestlers lose to a lion cub in Tug Of War