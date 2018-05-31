Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Are STD tests always accurate?


Healthy Sex Are STD tests always accurate?

More than two million new cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis were reported in the U.S. in 2016 alone, according to recent data from The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

  • Published:
Are STD tests always accurate? play

Are STD tests always accurate?

(GETTY)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are on the upswing in this country.

More than two million new cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis were reported in the U.S. in 2016 alone, according to recent data from The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

That’s the highest number ever in the U.S.

With more people being diagnosed, it’s fair to ask: How accurate are the tests that spot these diseases?

Anne Rompalo, M.D., a professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine who studies sexually transmitted diseases, walked us through your options.

Chlamydia and Gonorrhea

If you go into a clinic or a doctor’s office to get tested for chlamydia (the most common bacterial STI in the United States) or gonorrhea (another common bacterial STI), it’ll likely be done via a urine sample or a swab from the rectum or throat.

The test itself is called a nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT). “It looks for the unique DNA or RNA of the bacteria or virus, and it amplify it exponentially,” Rompalo explains.

That makes it easy for doctors to spot. Cultures (a past technique of testing) took longer and required that more of the virus be present in order to pick it up.

“Nucleic acid amplification tests are very good, and they have moved diagnostics forward,” says Rompalo. “These are incredibly accurate compared to our old diagnostic techniques.”

Data from the CDC suggest that for both STIs, a false positive is incredibly rare (99 percent of the time tests that come back negative are accurate). And if you do have the STI, it’ll pick it up more than 90 percent of the time. In fact, research confirms these new tests blow old ones out of the water: NAATs typically pick up 20 to 50 percent more chlamydia infections than cultures and other earlier tests did, studies show.

Trichomoniasis

Trichomoniasis is a parasite that typically infects people without causing any symptoms. The best test to pick it up is, again, a NAAT, says Rampalo. Research finds the test can be 76 to 100 percent accurate, though the parasite can also be picked up in a culture. Trichomoniasis is difficult to find in a urine sample because urine can be toxic to the parasite, she notes.

Herpes

The CDC doesn’t recommend testing for herpes in people without symptoms-unless you have symptoms that could be related to herpes, have had sex with a partner who has herpes, or you have multiple partners.

If you have a sore (or what you suspect to be a sore), the best test is what’s called a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, says Rompalo. Data from a recent study finds these tests pick up the virus more than 96 percent of the time.

Your doc would take a sample from the sore, and a lab test would look for genes from the herpes virus. This is a very effective test, she notes. (A culture-taking a scrape from a sore and checking it for the herpes virus-is also an option.)

There are also highly-accurate blood tests that look for antibodies that fight the herpes virus. If you don’t have a sore but think you may have been exposed to the virus from someone who has it, the blood test could be a good option, she notes.

Syphilis

Doctors can’t send the bacterium that causes syphilis, spirochetes Treponema pallidum, for culturing, Rompalo notes.

For now, physicians are stuck with imperfect blood tests that try to identify antibodies in the blood. (One study published in JAMA found the tests to be at least 85 percent accurate.) As she puts it: “These tests don’t always do what we want them to do.

They are imperfect measures. We have been struggling with this for decades and are trying to come up with a better diagnostic but are not quite there.”

HPV

Most HPV that causes cancer-strains 16 and 18, for the most part-don’t cause symptoms. That means if you notice warts, they’re likely from HPV strains 6 or 11 (which-with the exception of rare cases-are not linked to cancer). Doctors usually identify these upon exam, an effective technique.

There’s currently no FDA-approved HPV test for men, nor an FDA-approved test to find the virus anywhere besides the cervix, according to cancer.org.

That could be because 85 to 90 percent of people who are sexually active have had HPV, Rampalo says, and most fight off the infection on their own.

HIV

The main tests for HIV are blood tests. “The tests that are out there are great,” Rampalo says. “They detect HIV earlier than we ever have before.”

Research finds blood tests pick up the disease 99.5 percent of the time. There are three types of tests available: nucleic acid tests (which look for the virus in the blood), antigen/antibody tests (which look for both HIV antibodies produced by your immune system and antigens that are produced even before antibodies develop), and antibody tests (which look for antibodies in your blood or saliva).

Generally, blood tests from a vein detect HIV sooner than pricks or fluid swabs, the CDC notes.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Recommended Articles

Guy Smarts: Machines are smarter than doctors when it comes to spotting skin cancer Guy Smarts Machines are smarter than doctors when it comes to spotting skin cancer
Healthy Sex: The common STI symptoms you can look for at home Healthy Sex The common STI symptoms you can look for at home
Guy Smarts: Screenings for colon and rectal cancer should happen at 45, new guidelines say Guy Smarts Screenings for colon and rectal cancer should happen at 45, new guidelines say
Odd Enough: Nothing says 'rest in peace' quite like preserving your dead relative's tattooed skin Odd Enough Nothing says 'rest in peace' quite like preserving your dead relative's tattooed skin
Guy Smarts: How to grill the perfect hot dog Guy Smarts How to grill the perfect hot dog
Guy Smarts: These easy grilled fish tacos are the best you'll ever eat Guy Smarts These easy grilled fish tacos are the best you'll ever eat

Recommended Videos

Fitness: How to build bigger shoulders with lateral raises Fitness How to build bigger shoulders with lateral raises
Guy Smarts: Morena Baccarin on kissing Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool Guy Smarts Morena Baccarin on kissing Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool
Video: Michael Keaton wants everyone to know he's still batman, and we support him Video Michael Keaton wants everyone to know he's still batman, and we support him



Top Articles

1 For Men Can you masturbate too much?bullet
2 Guy Smarts Why guys are throwing all-male spa parties instead of...bullet
3 Fitness Your 4-week workout plan to get cut for summerbullet
4 Guy Smarts The Bentley Bentayga v8: Less engine can still mean...bullet
5 Guy Smarts Easy grilled octopus recipebullet
6 Guy Smarts Want to fall asleep fast? Try these 7 tipsbullet
7 Fitness and Weight Loss The 5 best upper-body exercises that...bullet
8 Sex & Relationships Does size matter more than girth? Asa...bullet
9 Healthy Sex 4 ways to reduce your risk of HIV infectionbullet
10 Guy Smarts The Rock on depression: 'You've got to talk...bullet

Related Articles

Healthy Sex The common STI symptoms you can look for at home
Healthy Sex Can I get the same STI more than once?
Healthy Sex 3 new cases of 'super gonorrhea' have been reported — But what even is it?
Odd Enough Antifungal resistance is getting worse — And it could make treating yeast infections even more hellish
Sex & Relationships Why STDs like gonorrhea and syphilis are on the rise
Assault Transgender prisoner raped by male inmates

Top Videos

1 Financial Domination 101 - What is Findom?bullet
2 I Let My Best Friend Have Sex With My Boyfriend.bullet

Mens Health

Permethrin-treated clothes will protect you from tick explosion, CDC says
Odd Enough Permethrin-treated clothes will protect you from tick explosion, CDC says
Easy grilled shell-on shrimp with herbs
Guy Smarts Easy grilled shell-on shrimp with herbs
The world's largest orgy is about to happen in Las Vegas
Guy Smarts The world's largest orgy is about to happen in Las Vegas
E-cigarettes don't help people quit smoking, but money does
Guy Smarts E-cigarettes don't help people quit smoking, but money does