Asa Akira takes us behind the scenes at the Oscars for porn

news

How do porn stars party? We asked Men's Health columnist and XXX superstar Asa Akira to give us a peek inside the slumber parties, hardcore hangover treatments, and early-morning Urgent Care visits

The last week in January is the annual Adult Entertainment Expo (AEE) convention and AVN Awards Show.

That means the entire porn industry travels to Vegas where everyone stays in the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and meets and greets fans while crash-dieting to fit into red carpet wear. It's the most crazy time of the year, and let me show you why.

Tuesday, Jan. 23

For the last 5 or 6 years, my agent Mark Spiegler and I have driven to Las Vegas together for the AVN Awards.

Spiegler has represented me for the last 8 years, and at this point, driving to Vegas together is a tradition. He’s considered the the best agent in the business, and he represents the 30 top female performers in porn.

This is the part of the week I look forward to the most; Spiegler is one of my favorite people not just in the industry, but in life.

We do things slightly differently this year: I slap a telemarketer-style microphone on Spiegler’s head, and we record a podcast episode during the long drive.

I have to pee within one hour of leaving the house, male porn star Keiran Lee prank-calls us, we discuss which of the clients is most likely to be dropped from the roster this week due to bad behavior, and we agree that porn star and my fellow Spiegler Girl, Angela White will win Performer of the Year.

The first thing I do when we get to Vegas is check out the Pornhub booth. The Adult Entertainment Expo is a fan convention where porn companies rent booths and hire pornstars to sign autographs, and this year, I am signing for Pornhub.

While I am pleased to see that there is a 10ft tall photo of me on display, I secretly wish there were more. I retire early for the night: 1) to conserve my energy, and 2) to get my brains fucked out of my head by a boy named Sean, who lands in Vegas at midnight.

Wednesday, Jan. 24: Day 1

After only three hours of sleep, I awake bright and early at 7am.

7:00 am PST is 4:00 am EST, and I’m grumpy. Sean — who, unlike me, is here for vacation rather than work — is sleeping soundly. I want to punch him.

Day 1 of the convention goes smoothly. Because I have so much on my plate this year, I opt to sign autographs for only two hours per day at the booth. It’s been announced this morning that I am Pornhub’s official Brand Ambassador, and I ride that high all afternoon. It seems nothing can take me down — until a fan brings me a photo from six years ago, rudely reminding me of when I used to do these conventions in sweatpants and Uggs. I am horrified. Credit Link:

Later, I record an interview with Stormy Daniels, the porn star who is reported to have had an affair with President Trump in 2006.

Stormy is the person in porn I am simultaneously most terrified of, and most fond of; now, she's officially the most famous person I have ever had sex with.

After the story broke, I joked that thanks to Stormy, I'm now officially Eskimo brothers with a United States president (perhaps not the one I would have opted for, but beggars can’t be choosers). I invite her to my room to discuss porn, the famous people in her phonebook, and the time she made me ride a wooden stick horse in the nude for her entertainment.

While Stormy and I recorded our podcast, Sean has won a bunch of money playing Roulette. It is Vegas, after all. I strip my clothes off faster than you can say ratchet, and demand he take photos of me with the cash.

Thursday, Jan. 25 (Day 2)

I wake up to bad news.

Perhaps from the stress of travel, perhaps from too much sex, but most likely from the dirty money I insisted I roll around naked in, I wake up with horrible pain in my abdomen and immediately realize that I have a urinary tract infection (UTI). I take a cab to Urgent Care, where I try to bribe the nurse with $100 to push me to the front of the line. Yes, I am ashamed, but I am in pain to the point that tears are uncontrollably streaming from my eyes, and no one else seems to be suffering quite as much as me. The nurse loudly rejects me and I am mortified.

Nonetheless, the show must go on.

Sean tells me to “eat something with substance, like a piece of bread” with the antibiotics. I tell him I would literally rather die than ingest carbs two days before squeezing into my award show dress. It will be another 60 hours before I can even begin to think about eating something delicious! I head down to the convention nauseated from medicating myself on an empty stomach, but overall feeling much better.

On the convention floor, a beautiful girl shows me she has ruined her body forever with a tattoo of my face, and my spirits are immediately lifted. I’ve actually met her before, but she’s since added Sasha Grey’s face to the piece, portraying us cum-swapping. She is 21. I do not tell her I regret the flower tattoo on my shoulder from when I was that age.

Friday, Jan. 26 (Day 3)

It’s a new day, and I feel great.

The meds have fully kicked in, and I am ready to take on the day! I set up a selfie timer on my phone to take artistic butthole shots for ThingsIwishICouldInstagram.com, where I post photos for my fans (link NSFW).

Sean, however, feels differently.

Looks like someone drank too much last night. My makeup artist convinces him a machine she brought from LA with her will drain his lymphatic system and flush out his hangover. He is unconvinced, but these are desperate times. He starts to feel better, but it might also be from the bacon cheeseburger he eats afterwards.

Later, porn star and fellow Spiegler Girl Luna Star teaches me Spanish. Apparently, "papaya” means “vagina.”

I walk around the convention and shoot a video for Pornhub.

Floor interviews mean I just go around talking to my favorite people in porn. Abella Danger is one of them.

Rehearsals for the Award Show are at 9:00 p.m. sharp. The person I am supposed to present the Best Actor and Best Oral Sex Scene awards with is late, so they switch things up and I am now presenting with my friend Eva Lovia. We are given our scripts and rehearse our lines a few times on stage before we are released. 28 hours to go until I can eat pizza.

Saturday, Jan. 27 (Final day of the convention & day of the AVN Awards Show)

In a cruel twist of events, the worst thing possible has happened to me. Although my UTI situation feels completely resolved, I decide to err on the side of caution and avoid vaginal sex. I ask Sean to pin me down and masturbate on my face. He is willing, but he FINISHES IN MY EYE. ON AWARD SHOW DAY. I run screaming to the bathroom to wash it out, and pray I get to it in time to avoid a swollen pink eyeball on the red carpet.

Part of being a brand ambassador for Pornhub is taking over the Pornhub Snapchat account, so that's what I do today. My favorite thing I see today is porn star Nicolette Shea attached to an IV, recovering from a hangover and signing autographs in a gown.

My dress this year is my favorite I’ve worn yet. It's a custom work of art made by my good friend, the very talented WeedSlut. But 3 hours of red carpet interviews kill my feet.

I vow never to agree to this task again. 4 more hours until pizza.

At the awards show, I sit between Stormy and Keiran. (Don’t let this photo fool you; they pick on me all night.) I win Mainstream Star of the Year. Angela White wins Performer of the Year, just as Spiegler and I had predicted. 2 hours until pizza.

Eva and I present awards.

1 hour to pizza.

After the awards, I run as fast as the hotmoms at my Barry’s Bootcamp class back to my room.

0 hours to pizza and it’s as glorious as I had anticipated.

I am supposed to go pick up my trophy, but porn performers Liam Riley and Dana DeArmond come over for a slumber party at 2:00 a.m and the chances of me leaving the room dip down to zero.

Sunday, Jan. 28

Now that AVN is over, I shoot one last video.

And it’s my favorite one. Joanna Angel and I record ourselves celebrating the day after AVN. We drive back to LA together in a food coma.