Budweiser Isn't One of Americans' Top 3 Favorite Beers Anymore


Budweiser (also known as Bud Heavy by bros across the nation) was dethroned as the number-one selling beer in the United States way back in 2001 by its little sister brew, Bud Light.

Can we still call Budweiser the King of Beers?

Budweiser (also known as Bud Heavy by bros across the nation) was dethroned as the number-one selling beer in the United States way back in 2001 by its little sister brew, Bud Light. Since then, the iconic brand has continued to lose favor among Americans.

According to a report by Beer Marketer's Insights, Budweiser finally fell off the list of the top three most-consumed beers in the United States in 2017. Those spots are now held by Bud Light (first), Coors Light (second), and Miller Light (third).

Meanwhile, craft beer companies saw huge gains over the last few years. According to BMI, craft beer sales rose to 25 million barrels total in 2017, compared to just 10.7 million barrels in 2010.

Nevertheless, Americans are drinking less beer overall. In 2017, Bud Light and Budweiser shipped 2 million and 975,000 fewer barrels respectively, the report found. Certain segments of the craft beer industry even seem to be slipping, especially amongst its largest brands. As CNN Money reported, Boston Beer Co. home to Sam Adams and Sierra Nevada, the two largest craft breweries, both saw decreases in sales, shipping 300,000 and 80,000 fewer barrels in 2017 respectively.

"You can only take so much choice. There is a limit at some point," Stanford lamented about the over-saturated craft beer industry.

It seems that beer may also be losing out to harder alcohol and wine as the drink of choice for the one generation blamed for ruining everything: Millennials.

"Millennials are especially promiscuous drinkers, often drinking across all three categories even on the same occasion," BMI executive editor Eric Shepard told USA Today. Shepard added that alcohol consumption in the United States has remained steady, meaning beer  has been losing.

But really, it's not like Budweiser, Coors, or Miller are in any serious danger of dying. Americans may be drinking less beer, but the world apparently isnt, as Budweiser's revenue actually increased 4.4 percent outside of the United States in 2017.

Looking for a beer option that won't pack on the calories? Check out the Men's Health Low-Calorie Beer Awards.

