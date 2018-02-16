Build bigger, stronger arms with this superset

news

When it comes to your arms, your biceps and triceps are the stars of the show. They are what fills up the sleeves of a form-fitting T-shirt, and the muscles most dudes want to build.

(The next time you're at the gym, take a look around to see how many guys are doing curls. The short answer? A lot of them.)

This cable superset, or workout that combines two non-competitive exercises, from trainer Andy Speer, creator of Anarchy Arms from Men's Health a program designed to build bigger, stronger arms will relentlessly assault your bis and tris, providing the stimulus they need to grow and show.

Use this as a finisher to give your arms some extra isolation work or as a quick arm workout when you are short on time. (Looking for more workouts that won't take long to complete? Check out this 20-minute one from trainer Bobby Maximus no equipment necessary.)

Directions: Perform the two cable exercises below in the other listed for 30 seconds each, resting 15 seconds after each set.

1. Cable triceps extension

2. Cable hammer curl

That's one round. Perform 10 to 15 rounds for maximum benefit.