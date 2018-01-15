Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Burpee Challenge to test your fitness


They're the perfect blend of resistance and cardio that torches fat, and they can be done pretty much anywhere.

At first glance, there isn't much to this workout from Bobby Maximus, trainer and author of Maximus Body, which is designed to help you become the fittest guy in your gym. But as you'll soon find out, it packs a ferocious metabolic punch.

Burpees are a staple exercise of most quality workout programs because they manage to hit almost every part of your body, while also intensely elevating your heart rate—and it does all that with no equipment. They're the perfect blend of resistance and cardio that torches fat, and they can be done pretty much anywhere.

So how does this challenge work? It's insanely simple.

All you have to do is set a timer—your phone or a stopwatch will work just fine—and perform 100 burpees as quickly as you can.

But just because it sounds simple doesn't mean it's going to be easy.

You can make a game out of it by remembering your completion time and trying to beat it in future workouts.

Maximus' best time is four minutes and 58 seconds, but he's seen people complete this challenge in as little as four minutes.

What will your time be?

