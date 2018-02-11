Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Could the bacteria in your gut be tanking your mood?


Odd Enough Could the bacteria in your gut be tanking your mood?

That’s a fancy term for the vast variety of bacteria that live within your gut and body. Your intestines host more bacterial cells than human cells — some of them are good, while others can be harmful.

  • Published:
happy gut, happy life play

happy gut, happy life

(Image by Getty)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The old adage “thinking with your stomach” may have more truth behind it than you realize. With that comes one of the buzziest words in the wellness sphere: microbiome.

That’s a fancy term for the vast variety of bacteria that live within your gut and body. Your intestines host more bacterial cells than human cells — some of them are good, while others can be harmful. The healthy bacteria are known as probiotics, which have been tied to a slew of health benefits.

That’s because your gut is a lot more integral to your overall health than you may think. Yes, it’s a key player in proper digestion, which helps your body absorb essential nutrients.

But more and more research is starting to find that your microbiome may also support immune function, brain health, a healthy weight, and even your mood.

In fact, scientists are starting to find a link between your gut and serious mental health issues like depression and anxiety. So we delved into the science to find the connection, and spoke with the experts to find out what you can do about it.

How Does Your Gut Health Influence Your Emotions?

There is a connection between your gut and your brain. Scientists refer to it as the gut-brain axis: The neurotransmitters in your gut travel along your nerves and through your immune system to your brain, creating a two-way street of communication.

Mental and emotional stressors — like overdue bills or pre-interview anxiety — as well as biochemical stressors — say, eating a poor diet or avoiding exercise — can be communicated directly through your gut-brain axis, which explains why stress can make you feel sick.

Your microbiome produces a wide range of neurotransmitters, like the feel-good hormones serotonin, dopamine, and oxytocin, explains Shawn M. Talbott, Ph.D., a nutritional biochemist in Salt Lake City. It also produces norepinephrine, which is linked to focus, and gaba, which makes you feel relaxed.

“Because the microbiome also communicates directly with the immune system, there is a continual signaling of ‘wellness’ or ‘sickness,’” he adds.

In other words, if your gut isn’t healthy, your brain feels bad, too.

“The gut microbiome produces chemicals that are strong antioxidants,” explains James Giordano, M.D., professor of neurology and biochemistry at Georgetown University Medical Center.

“[These antioxidants] reach the brain via the bloodstream, and can reduce inflammation, which has been shown to be a contributory factor in certain mental illnesses, such as depression and anxiety, and in neurodegenerative disorders”

In fact, according to research published in JAMA Psychiatry, brain inflammation was 30 percent higher in people diagnosed with clinical depression. As the inflammation became more severe, so did the depression.

“Disruptions of the gut microbiome, can decrease production of antioxidant chemicals that reduce inflammation and sustain chemical stability in the brain,” Dr. Giordano explains. “These changes can contribute to altered neurological functions that are expressed in certain signs and symptoms of anxiety, depression, and as recent research suggests, specific features of schizophrenia and even autism.”

So, Can Improving Your Gut Health Boost Your Mental Health?

If an out of whack gut can have a negative impact on your mood, then a healthy microbiome can improve your mental health, right?

That seems to be the case. Improving your diet might literally improve your headspace.

Recent clinical studies show that loading up on fermented foods and drinks — like yogurt, kombucha, or sauerkraut — can lead to psychological improvements, like feeling less stressed, according to Talbott. Other research shows that popping a probiotic supplement with specific strains of bacteria may even reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression.

He emphasizes you should do some research or talk to your doc before you pick up a random pill, though. “The benefits of probiotics are very dependent on the specific strain being used,” he says. Some strains target depression, while others may work better for stress or anxiety.

That said, you shouldn’t expect a carton of yogurt to cure your depression overnight. Slow and steady changes to your diet — like increasing the amount of fermented foods you eat — may help make a difference over time, says Talbott.

And don’t forget your fiber: Eating enough will help the healthy bacteria in your gut thrive.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Recommended Articles

Guy Smarts: Guys reveal the absolute grossest things they've seen at the gym Guy Smarts Guys reveal the absolute grossest things they've seen at the gym
Fitness: Put your fitness to the test with this 100-rep challenge Fitness Put your fitness to the test with this 100-rep challenge
Guy Smarts: Is there really any benefit to tracking your sleep? Guy Smarts Is there really any benefit to tracking your sleep?
Guy Smarts: This potential male birth control contains an ingredient used in poison-tipped arrows Guy Smarts This potential male birth control contains an ingredient used in poison-tipped arrows
Sex & Relationships: Asa Akira takes us behind the scenes at the Oscars for porn Sex & Relationships Asa Akira takes us behind the scenes at the Oscars for porn
Guy Smarts: What smoking just one cigarette a day does to your body Guy Smarts What smoking just one cigarette a day does to your body

Recommended Videos

Men's Lifestyle: 5 Beard Maintenance Tips Every Man Should Know Men's Lifestyle 5 Beard Maintenance Tips Every Man Should Know
I Like Beer (:60) | Michelob ULTRA Super Bowl I Like Beer (:60) | Michelob ULTRA Super Bowl
Erotic Hypnosis for Beginners Erotic Hypnosis for Beginners



Top Articles

1 Sex & Relationships Asa Akira takes us behind the scenes at the Oscars...bullet
2 Guy Smarts What smoking just one cigarette a day does to your bodybullet
3 Guy Smarts Is there really any benefit to tracking your sleep?bullet
4 Health Tips Pot could actually hurt your heart, new evidence showsbullet
5 Fitness Put your fitness to the test with this 100-rep challengebullet
6 Guy Smarts This potential male birth control contains an...bullet
7 Guy Smarts Guys reveal the absolute grossest things they've...bullet
8 Guy Smarts 3 foods you must eat if you've ever smokedbullet
9 Guy Smarts 6 things that happen to your body when you...bullet
10 Fitness How this man carved a killer six-pack and...bullet

Related Articles

Bitter Kola The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible
World 'My Baby Almost Died': Formula Scandal Sends Shudders Through France
Tech In reversal, FEMA says it is not 'shutting off' hurricane aid to Puerto Rico — here's what the US territory looks like on the ground
Strategy "HOW THE APOCALYPSE BEGINS": Panera customers are revolting after the store recalls all cream cheese (PNRA)
Tech The deadly flu epidemic sweeping the US is still spreading — here's everything you need to know
Tech A young boy in Oregon died from flesh-eating bacteria after crashing his bike — here's what to look out for
In Madagascar Plague outbreak kills over 200 people

Top Videos

1 Maria Bello & Viggo Mortensen sex scene in "A History of Violence (2005)"bullet
2 Armie Hammer's balls had to be Digitally removed from "Call Me by...bullet
3 Erotic Hypnosis for Beginnersbullet

Mens Health

dairy-free milk
Guy Smarts This dairy-free milk packs just as much protein as the regular stuff
small dishes to eat less
Guy Smarts No, you don't have to eat less to lose weight
Your Headache Might Increase Your Risk of a Heart Attack Or Stroke
Guy Smarts Your headache might increase your risk of a heart attack or stroke
mastrubation takes over life
Sex & Relationships He used to masturbate up to 12 hours a day. Here's how he got his life back