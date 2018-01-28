Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Death metal yoga is the 1000% intense workout you're not doing


Odd Enough Death metal yoga is the 1000% intense workout you're not doing

“Are you guys ready for the metal?," instructor Saskia Thode bellows. “I can’t hear you. ARE YOU GUYS READY FOR THE METAL?!?!?!"

  • Published: , Refreshed:
death metal yoga play

death metal yoga

(Photograph courtesy of Anders Ahlgren)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Get your Slayer T-shirts out of storage and prepare to bang your head, because this workout has some serious benefits

The session starts with a blood-curdling howl.

“Are you guys ready for the metal?," instructor Saskia Thode bellows. “I can’t hear you. ARE YOU GUYS READY FOR THE METAL?!?!?!"

As Black Sabbath and Bolt Thrower throb from the speakers, Thode leads the class through an energetic flow. Gone is the meditative state typical of a standard yoga practice; it's burning in what Thode refers to as "hellish fire." In its place, there's tackling, “fuck you" poses, and lots of shouting and screaming.

So begins a typical day at Metal Yoga Bones, a yoga class at Saint Vitus Bar in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Classes feature punching, kicking, air guitar-playing, head-banging, and puddles of sweat, providing a space for release even for the most inexperienced yogis.

The German-born Thode has been offering her courses since 2014 at Brooklyn venues, as well as at metal festivals and international cruises. She has tattoos and long blonde hair that she keeps in a braid that falls down her back and reaches well below her hamstrings. A typical class begins with her taking a firm stance on her yoga mat and letting out a deep howl, which she calls a "warrior scream."

The origins of Metal Yoga Bones derive from Thode’s upbringing: Thode was just 12 years old when her metalhead mother brought her to her first metal concert, and eventually she became a regular attendee at Wacken Open Air, a popular summer heavy metal music festival in northern Germany.

When Thode was 18, she was involved in a car accident that left her severely injured, and her physical therapist suggested yoga. Initially hesitant, Thode gave yoga a try and ended up loving it.

When Thode was 18, she moved to New York City and found the traditional yoga studios too uptight and judgmental. So she founded Metal Yoga Bones as her own brand of high-intensity, high-decibel yoga.

“I don’t really care who comes or what they look like. Fat, muscular, man, woman — there’s room for everyone here,” Thode says. “We end up having so much fun that most of my students don’t even realize they are holding a yoga pose."

You don’t have to be a certified yogi or even a die-hard metal music fan to enjoy Thode’s classes. You don't even have to particularly like yoga. Devon James, 39, a personal trainer from Brooklyn who attended the class at Saint Vitus, had no yoga experience before he went to his first Metal Yoga Bones class, as he spent most of his time playing traditional sports and strength training. “I knew I could, and should, be doing more to balance out my training,” James tells Men’s Health. "I thought structured group yoga could be a way to make that happen.”

At the end of the 75-minute class of "dripping, growling, and shrieking," James knew he'd be coming back for more. “It is physically challenging," he says. "And it's such a break from the slow, quiet, awkward-feeling traditional yoga classes and settings.”

That's exactly the atmosphere that Thode is trying to create. “This should be a place for everyone, not just metal heads," she says. But even though there's no pressure to master an inversion or wear your most zen serenity smile during class, you do have to prepare to be screamed at — a lot. Thode compares her class to the locker-room pre-game pump-up tradition. “Guys really like to be yelled at. They might not admit it, but they like me to yell at them," she says, laughing.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Recommended Articles

Fitness: How this man carved a killer six-pack and became an adventure athlete Fitness How this man carved a killer six-pack and became an adventure athlete
Shawn booth: Personal trainer of 'the bachelorette' wants to show you his on-the-go workout Shawn booth Personal trainer of 'the bachelorette' wants to show you his on-the-go workout
Sex & Relationships: The 4 best-feeling condoms Sex & Relationships The 4 best-feeling condoms
Guy Smarts: Are these common pills screwing up your sperm count? Guy Smarts Are these common pills screwing up your sperm count?
Health Tips: Are antioxidants always good for you? Actually, maybe not Health Tips Are antioxidants always good for you? Actually, maybe not
Health Tips: A 21-year-old bodybuilder suddenly died from flu complications— Here's what you need to know Health Tips A 21-year-old bodybuilder suddenly died from flu complications— Here's what you need to know

Recommended Videos

Men's Health: 5 inexpensive ways to boost sperm Men's Health 5 inexpensive ways to boost sperm
Jamie Dornan Glued A Wig To His Penis | The Graham Norton Show Jamie Dornan Glued A Wig To His Penis | The Graham Norton Show
SUPER TROOPERS 2: OFFICIAL RED BAND TRAILER SUPER TROOPERS 2: OFFICIAL RED BAND TRAILER



Top Articles

1 Fitness Kegels for men are a thing, and you should absolutely be doing thembullet
2 Fitness How this man carved a killer six-pack and became an adventure...bullet
3 Health Tips Pot could actually hurt your heart, new evidence showsbullet
4 Odd Enough Death metal yoga is the 1000% intense workout you're...bullet
5 Odd Enough How this man overcame addiction and gained 45 pounds...bullet
6 Guys Smarts Here's how to build a cool wardrobe that's made to...bullet
7 Health Tips Are antioxidants always good for you? Actually,...bullet
8 Fitness How to double your muscle gains with any exercisebullet
9 Fitness and Weight Loss Stretch for more effective liftsbullet
10 Health Tips ​How getting over a cold can give you a...bullet

Related Articles

Strategy I tried Trump's daily routine for a week — and I don't know how he does it
Tech Rap mogul Russel Simmons accused of rape in a $5 million lawsuit
Tech Everything I wish I'd known about yoga and exercise when I started practicing
Tech Hot yoga might not be any healthier for you than regular yoga
World Economic Forum 5 things to know about Davos
Tech From drugs den to creative space: A Peckham car park has been turned into a trendy hipster hangout
World Sex Abuse Case Shadows Pope Francis' Visit to Peru

Top Videos

1 Maria Bello & Viggo Mortensen sex scene in "A History of Violence (2005)"bullet
2 Men's health 5 ways to combat premature ejaculationbullet
3 Jamie Dornan Glued A Wig To His Penis | The Graham Norton Showbullet

Mens Health

Sex & Relationships Here's what kind of porn women like to watch
Fitness How to use battle ropes
Guy Smarts Feeling stressed? Take a whiff of your girlfriend's dirty laundry (Yes, seriously)
Odd Enough Can "sex drugs" explain this man's naked, feces-throwing airport rampage?