Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Fitness :  An open letter to the newbies at the gym this January


Fitness An open letter to the newbies at the gym this January

Here's a little guide to navigating your head-first plunge into your new fitness journey.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Dear January Gym Newcomers,

It's the dawn of a new year, and you've decided to put "getting fit" near the top of your New Year's Resolutions. Well, we're very pumped for you, because in case you didn't know, Men's Health is all about health and fitness. But we're here today to talk about the other stuff—specifically, a little guide to navigating your head-first plunge into your new fitness journey.

First of all, let's talk about why you're here. Perhaps you've noticed that your pants haven't been fitting right the past few months. Maybe you ate (drank?) an entire keg of ranch in one sitting. It's also possible that the hardest workout you had all year was the day took your air conditioner out of your window. Maybe you or a family member had a health scare, and you're taking a proactive approach to your wellness. Whatever it is, make sure you have a reason and you write it down, because you're going to need it, man.

Second step: Getting yourself geared up to go. There are two looks that scream "I don't know what the hell I'm doing here!" in a gym environment more than anything else: the guy who shows up for his first workout in cargo shorts and hiking boots; and the guy who is decked out, head-to-toe, in the most expensive workout apparel known to mankind. Do not be either of these guys. Go out and buy yourself a comfortable pair of sneakers. Then get a couple of sweat-wicking shirts and pairs of shorts. And some socks. Don't forget socks. And don't dress like a hobo, because ladies hate that.

Alright, you got your reason and your clothes. You're ready for action. You've signed up for a gym membership, committed to an entire year of fitness. You signed a contract that also felt like you were swearing, on your life, to come to the gym for at least 360 of the next 365 days. That's a normal feeling, and something that probably seems doable right now. You have so much energy, time for some damn fitness, man! Gainz!

This is where the #realtalk starts. It's going to sound harsh, but it's only because we care. You might not go to the gym 360 days of the year. Many, many guys just like you will not even go for more than 15 days. Our challenge to you is, don't be that guy going balls-to-the-walls every damn day, January 2nd to January 7th, only to never be seen again from January 8th onward...

...until the following January.

Don't be him. Instead, be the dude who starts small and builds. Don't start by going to the gym every damn day. Try going two times a week. Then three. Build up to five visits a week, because science says that's prime. Don't eat this shit after your workouts. Do workouts you enjoy. Lift some weights. Throw a little bit of cardio into the mix. Check out Men's Health for workout ideas, because we have a shit-ton of them. Really, we have so many. Check out our Metashred Extreme workout if you need some extra inspiration.

Good luck with your sweat journey, you damn champion.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Recommended Articles

Odd Enough: Why are some farts silent and others squeaky? Odd Enough Why are some farts silent and others squeaky?
Odd Enough: If you like this drink, it might mean you're a psychopath Odd Enough If you like this drink, it might mean you're a psychopath
Guy Smarts: 3 foods you must eat if you've ever smoked Guy Smarts 3 foods you must eat if you've ever smoked
Sex & Relationships: This is what happens when you have sex with a dirty fleshlight Sex & Relationships This is what happens when you have sex with a dirty fleshlight
Guy Smarts: Want to quit smoking this year? here’s how 3 guys finally kicked the habit Guy Smarts Want to quit smoking this year? here’s how 3 guys finally kicked the habit
Guy Smarts: 4 guys who actually achieved their New Year’s resolutions tell you how they did it Guy Smarts 4 guys who actually achieved their New Year’s resolutions tell you how they did it

Recommended Videos

Health: 4 essential health tests for men under 40 Health 4 essential health tests for men under 40
Did you know? Men with longer ring fingers are bound to get busty and curvy women Did you know? Men with longer ring fingers are bound to get busty and curvy women
DAY 17: Alexis Ren by Phil Poynter #LOVEADVENT2017 DAY 17: Alexis Ren by Phil Poynter #LOVEADVENT2017



Top Articles

1 Guy Smarts The length of your ring finger could give away the type of...bullet
2 Weight Loss This circuit will absolutely smoke your arms and corebullet
3 Guy Smarts Want to quit smoking this year? here’s how 3 guys finally...bullet
4 Health Tips Here's how much salad you should eat to keep your...bullet
5 Guy Smarts 3 foods you must eat if you've ever smokedbullet
6 Fitness Get a total-body workout with this deadlift and bench...bullet
7 Fitness An open letter to the newbies at the gym this Januarybullet
8 Guy Smarts 4 guys who actually achieved their New Year’s...bullet
9 Odd Enough Why are some farts silent and others squeaky?bullet
10 Fitness Blast your biceps with two simple movesbullet

Related Articles

Cancer The scary health risk every survivor needs to know about
Marital Tips How to fix a boring marriage
Banana Pumpkin This protein shake will feed your muscles and your sweet tooth
Doctor's Orders How to Avoid Getting Sick
Kilimanjaro Blind man climbs mountain, puts the rest of us to shame
Weight Loss This is how many extra calories you’ll eat tomorrow if you stay up late tonight
Tailgating 6 simple rules to follow
Why you can’t get that damn song out of your head
The Rock Actor’s secret weapon for building muscle
Contacts The #1 worst thing that can happen to your eyes when you take out your lens

Top Videos

1 Maria Bello & Viggo Mortensen sex scene in "A History of Violence (2005)"bullet
2 DAY 17: Alexis Ren by Phil Poynter #LOVEADVENT2017bullet
3 Health 4 essential health tests for men under 40bullet
4 Sex Ways to cure blue balls without masturbatingbullet
5 I Let My Best Friend Have Sex With My Boyfriend.bullet
6 Did you know? Men with longer ring fingers are bound to get...bullet
7 Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War Official Trailerbullet
8 100 People Perform a Stripteasebullet

Mens Health

Sex & Relationships Here's how many singles are seeking casual sex on New Year's Eve
Sex & Relationships What it's like to stay at a Japanese love hotel, a motel designed for quickie sex
Guy Smarts Prostate orgasms are real—and this scientist wants to learn why they feel so good
one change to improve your hiit workout performance
Fitness and Weight Loss The 3-minute hack to improve your HIIT performance