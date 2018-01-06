Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Fitness and Weight Loss :  Make gains in no time with this workout


Fitness and Weight Loss Make gains in no time with this workout

The best part? You can apply it to any exercise.

  • Published:
Mass Gains play

Mass Gains

(Image by Men's Health)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

"I love being big and strong. I mean really, who doesn't? So when it comes to working out, I always like to do mass gain workouts," says trainer Bobby Maximus, author of Maximus Body, a book dedicated to helping you become the fittest guy in your gym.

One of Maximus' favorite mass gain workouts of all time is one where you do four sets of 15 reps with 90 seconds of rest between each set.

The amount of weight used will vary from person to person since Maximus prescribes lifting 60 percent of your one-rep max.

Calculating this number isn't hard if you do know your one-rep max, but if you don't, Maximus recommends lifting 135 pounds if you're a beginner, 185 pounds if you're intermediate, and 225 pounds if you're advanced.

The great thing about this workout is that you can apply it to any exercise: your bench presses, back squats, front squats, the works.

It's a great way to keep track of your gains, too, since it truly is a numbers game.

Incorporate Maximus' mass gains workout to build muscle, boost your metabolism, improve your everyday mobility, reduce your overall risk of injury, and ultimately live longer.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Recommended Articles

Guys Smarts: Here's how to build a cool wardrobe that's made to last Guys Smarts Here's how to build a cool wardrobe that's made to last
Relationships and Sex: Here's how many singles are seeking casual sex on New Year's Eve Relationships and Sex Here's how many singles are seeking casual sex on New Year's Eve
Fitness: The lifting technique that will make your biceps look like baseballs Fitness The lifting technique that will make your biceps look like baseballs
Odd Enough: How this man overcame addiction and gained 45 pounds of muscle Odd Enough How this man overcame addiction and gained 45 pounds of muscle
Odd Enough: A 23-year-old woman raised as a devout Christian is auctioning off her virginity Odd Enough A 23-year-old woman raised as a devout Christian is auctioning off her virginity
Guy Smarts: Why you get puffy, dark circles under your eyes when you're tired Guy Smarts Why you get puffy, dark circles under your eyes when you're tired

Recommended Videos

Keeping your hair: 5 simple ways to cure baldness at home Keeping your hair 5 simple ways to cure baldness at home
Man Gropes Woman At NYE Festival, Receives Instant Karma Man Gropes Woman At NYE Festival, Receives Instant Karma
DAY 21: Alessandra Ambrosio by Doug Inglish #LOVEADVENT2017 DAY 21: Alessandra Ambrosio by Doug Inglish #LOVEADVENT2017



Top Articles

1 Guy Smarts 3 foods you must eat if you've ever smokedbullet
2 Fitness The lifting technique that will make your biceps look like...bullet
3 Health Tips Here's how much salad you should eat to keep your brain...bullet
4 Odd Enough How this man overcame addiction and gained 45 pounds of...bullet
5 Odd Enough A 23-year-old woman raised as a devout Christian is...bullet
6 Guys Smarts Here's how to build a cool wardrobe that's made to...bullet
7 Health Tips Pot could actually hurt your heart, new evidence...bullet
8 Fitness An open letter to the newbies at the gym this Januarybullet
9 Fitness and Weight Loss Make gains in no time with this...bullet
10 Guy Smarts Drinking booze is more dangerous if you're...bullet

Related Articles

Fitness Get a total-body workout with this deadlift and bench press circuit
Fitness and Weight Loss Sculpt an upper-body of steel with these 5 exercises
Fitness and Weight Loss Do BCAA supplements actually help you gain more muscle?
Fitness An open letter to the newbies at the gym this January
Weight Loss This circuit will absolutely smoke your arms and core
Fitness Blast your biceps with two simple moves
Odd Enough How this man overcame addiction and gained 45 pounds of muscle
Fitness The lifting technique that will make your biceps look like baseballs

Top Videos

1 Maria Bello & Viggo Mortensen sex scene in "A History of Violence (2005)"bullet
2 I Let My Best Friend Have Sex With My Boyfriend.bullet
3 Keeping your hair 5 simple ways to cure baldness at homebullet
4 Health 4 essential health tests for men under 40bullet
5 Did you know? Men with longer ring fingers are bound to get...bullet
6 Professor Marston & the Wonder Women Trailer #1 (2017) |...bullet
7 Gainesville doctor cusses out patientbullet
8 Man Gropes Woman At NYE Festival, Receives Instant Karmabullet
9 DAY 17: Alexis Ren by Phil Poynter #LOVEADVENT2017bullet
10 Love at First Lift: A Planet Fitness Love Storybullet

Mens Health

Odd Enough Why are some farts silent and others squeaky?
Odd Enough If you like this drink, it might mean you're a psychopath
Sex & Relationships This is what happens when you have sex with a dirty fleshlight
Guy Smarts Want to quit smoking this year? here’s how 3 guys finally kicked the habit