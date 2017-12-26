Fitness and Weight Loss :  Short on time? This workout only takes 20 minutes

news

"If you only have 20 minutes to do a workout, this is your go-to choice," says trainer Bobby Maximus, author of Maximus Body from Men's Health, which is designed to help you build serious muscle and burn fat. "The beauty of this workout is it's never really the same workout twice."

Being short on time doesn't mean you have to be short on results. In fact, shorter workouts don't require the pacing of longer workouts, and as a result, they can be more intense. And intensity is a key to fat loss. When you're done with this circuit, you will feel definitely feel the burn afterwards.

Directions: Set a timer for 20 minutes. Perform as many reps of each exercise as possible before moving onto the next one. Maximus recommends taking minimal rest between exercises. Continue this cycle until the clock runs out. Pick a weight you can normally use for 15 consecutive reps, so your muscles won't become too tired. Your goal is to total 400 reps of all the exercises combined.

1. Barbell back squats

2. Barbell bench press

3. Bodyweight lunge

4. Burpee

5. Barbell push press

6. Pushup