Fitness :  Get a total-body workout with this deadlift and bench press circuit


These are the two best exercises to pair together, according to Bobby Maximus.

"Two of the best exercises you could ever pair together are the deadlift and the bench press," says trainer Bobby Maximus, author of Maximus Body from Men's Health, a book of workouts designed to help you pack on serious muscle and burn fat quickly.

In his workout he calls "Opposites Attract," Maximus prescribes switching between deadlifts and bench presses until you've done 75 reps of each. Use a light weight—Maximus recommends 135 pounds—so you can get through the exercise as fast as possible, which is the goal.

And be sure to watch out for your deadlift form—since you are using a lighter weight, you shouldn't be straining yourself too much. Your shoulders shouldn't be rounded and your back should be straight. It's okay for your back to feel a little bit sore afterwards, but if your back hurts to the point where you can't do anything without being in pain, your form might need some help.

DIRECTIONS:

Perform the following exercises in order.

1. Deadlift: 15 reps, 135 pounds
2. Bench press: 15 reps, 135 pounds
3. Repeat for five total rounds (this equals out to 75 reps of each exercise)

This is a great total-body circuit that will work your chest, arms, shoulders, abs, legs, back, and glutes. Add it into your regular routine, and you'll see your muscles popping in no time.

