Fitness :  The chest fly move your upper body workout needs


The chest fly move your upper body workout needs

Give your shoulders a break with this popular move.

  • Published:
play
We hate feeling sore or burnt out—especially when it comes to your shoulders and chest day is coming up.

Bench pressing is painful. Push-ups are boring. The chest fly is all you’ve got left, but even that’s a bit of a pain.

Well, no longer. Frank Fata, a trainer at Equinox, showed us another way to do the chest fly—and we’ll never do it the same way again.

In the video above, he shows us how a small change can lead to some pretty big results. It starts just like a normal chest fly: get between the rack, and adjust the pulleys to about shoulder height. But there’s no handles on them. Instead, Fata grabs the cables themselves.

“I’m going to be taking the supination grip, or underhand grip,” he says. Hold the cables with the bottom of your hand at the bottom of the cable.

“The reasoning behind this exercise is it minimizes the involvement of the front shoulders and it puts most of the grunt on the chest,” says Fata. “Lightweight—you don’t need to go heavy on this. Squeeze the chest at the top. You want to get around three sets for 12 reps.”

If you can do more, all the better. The challenge for you will be getting used to doing the fly with this new grip, so you may need an adjustment period. But it’s worth it. Like the decline bench press, the stress on your shoulders is lifted, and you’ve got a pure chest move that’ll build definition and bulk.

Pack on massive muscle and get shredded with the Maximus Body method—intense workouts that will get you working harder than you have ever worked before.

