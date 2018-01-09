Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Fitness :  Want to make those arms pop? You'll love this 10-minute workout


Fitness Want to make those arms pop? You'll love this 10-minute workout

If you have 10 minutes—which, let’s be real, you definitely do—you can complete this arm-burner.

Your arms are one of the first body parts people see, so it only makes sense that you want them to look their best.

Gone are the days where they look like string beans—with this workout straight from trainer Andy Speer’s Anarchy Arms program from Men’s Health, you’ll build stronger biceps and triceps with every rep.

The best part? You don’t even have to step foot inside a gym. Yep, you read that right. As long as you have access to a dumbbell, you can do this workout in your bedroom, your living room, your office—anywhere and everywhere you can think of.

And it’s quick. If you have 10 minutes—which, let’s be real, you definitely do—you can complete this arm-burner. Maybe you tack it onto your lunch break. Or maybe you just wake up 10 minutes earlier. Either way, you’ll feel energized and ready to tackle your to-do list.

So how do you do it? Read on, or watch the video above.

First, perform 30 seconds’ worth of crush curls. To do this, hold the dumbbell horizontally with your palms on each end. Then curl with both arms simultaneously.

Next, perform 30 seconds’ worth of close-grip pushups on the dumbbell. Lay your dumbbell horizontally on the ground, hold onto each end of it, and do your pushups.

After you do both of those exercises, rest for 20 seconds. That’s one round. To reap this workout’s maximum benefits, do five rounds.

