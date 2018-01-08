Fitness :  We asked real guys how they feel about the gym in January

news

If you love the gym, there's a good chance you don't love what happens to the gym in January.

Hordes of newbies flood the workout floor, determined to make good on their New Year's resolutions to lose weight.

All of a sudden, you're waiting 30 minutes to get on an exercise bike. You're watching a clueless inexperienced weightlifter drop a way-too-heavy dumbbell on his toe.

As one New Yorker put it to Men's Health, "It's a circus in January."

At the end of December, we hit the streets of New York City to find out how regular gym-goers really feel about the gym in January. Unsurprisingly, many bemoaned the crowds—"You can't do any of the workouts you actually want to do," one guy said—and at least one person said he avoids it altogether, opting to brave the icy temperatures and run outside instead.

Others were more positive about the influx of people. "It's always cool to see people want to pursue a healthier options for themselves," one man told us. Experienced gym-goers may worry about having to wait for machines, but "ultimately, it's for a good cause," he said.

We hear what he's saying. We love that guys are committing to getting in shape this time of year (or any time of year, for that matter). Because we want you to succeed, here are some tips for getting started at the gym in the right way.

If you've made a resolution to get fit, don't make a blanket statement like "I'm going to work out this year," Chris Mohr, Ph.D., R.D., cautioned in a recent Men's Health guide. Instead, tell yourself something like “I’m going to exercise four times each week for 30 minutes.”

"The more specific you can be, the more likely you are to stick to an exercise routine," Mohr writes. "When you carve out deliberate time for exercise, you won’t have any reason to skip it."

Don't want to stand out as the obvious new guy at the gym? This full-body circuit from trainer Sean Garner is perfect if you're not quite sure how to get started. All you need is a pair of dumbbells to make it happen.

And if you're totally overwhelmed and don't even know where to start, this plan for beginners will guide you through your first few weeks of working out. If you need some inspiration, be sure to check out how these 6 fit male celebrities are getting their New Year's workouts on.