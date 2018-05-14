Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Florida man possibly killed by exploding vape pen


Guy Smarts Florida man possibly killed by exploding vape pen

So far, there are no specifics available about what kind of vape pen was being used when the accident occurred, but Spectrum News 9 reports that St. Petersburg

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Florida man possibly killed by exploding vape pen play

Florida man possibly killed by exploding vape pen

(GETTY Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Authorities in St. Petersburg, Florida believe a vape pen may have killed a man last Saturday after it exploded in his face, according to reports in the Miami Herald.

So far, there are no specifics available about what kind of vape pen was being used when the accident occurred, but Spectrum News 9 reports that St. Petersburg Fire Rescue was called to a house on the 300 block of 19th Avenue North after a fire was called in on Saturday.

Inside, the firefighters found smoke coming out of a second-story window and the body of 38-year-old Tallmadge D’Elia, who had multiple injuries to his face caused by an exploding vape pen.

“They [vape pens] have a lithium battery and they start to generate heat,” Lt. Steve Lawrence, a spokesperson with St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, told Spectrum News 9. “In this case, we believe that exploded.”

While authorities say the exploding vape pen caused the fire, they do not know if D’Elia was killed by the explosion or the fire at the moment. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the official cause of death.

play

 

Exploding Vape Pens

The long-term health effects of vaping have been reported on extensively over the last few months, including a January report from the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine that concluded that most e-cigarette products contain and emit potentially toxic substances through first and second-hand smoke.

Even though this would possibly be the first known death caused by an exploding vape pen in the United States, this isn't the first time someone has been injured in a similar accident. Back in January 2017, an Idaho man lost nine teeth when his vape pen blew up in his face, and a man working in New York's Grand Central Station suffered leg burns when his vape pen blew up in his pocket in November 2016.

While the FDA says it doesn't know exactly what causes vape pens to explode, they agree that it's most likely related to battery issues and recommend using a device with built-in safety features such as firing button locks, only using the charger that came with the device and never charging the device overnight. For other tips to avoid dangerous explosions, visit fda.gov.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Recommended Articles

Sex & Relationships: Men, stop using "Kinky sex" as a justification for abuse Sex & Relationships Men, stop using "Kinky sex" as a justification for abuse
For Men: Can you masturbate too much? For Men Can you masturbate too much?
Guy Smarts: 4 health benefits of low-carb diets Guy Smarts 4 health benefits of low-carb diets
Fitness: Think you need weights to get ripped? This Hollywood trainer will prove you wrong Fitness Think you need weights to get ripped? This Hollywood trainer will prove you wrong
Odd Enough: Here's what a liver looks like when years of heavy drinking leads to cirrhosis Odd Enough Here's what a liver looks like when years of heavy drinking leads to cirrhosis
Fitness: Superhero fit workout of the day: kettlebell halos Fitness Superhero fit workout of the day: kettlebell halos

Recommended Videos

Deadpool, Meet Cable Deadpool, Meet Cable
Steph Curry Dominates the court and his Mind with floating. Steph Curry Dominates the court and his Mind with floating.
Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018) - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018) - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures



Top Articles

1 For Men Can you masturbate too much?bullet
2 Odd Enough Here's what a liver looks like when years of heavy drinking...bullet
3 Fitness 5 foods to avoid if you want six packsbullet
4 Fitness Think you need weights to get ripped? This Hollywood...bullet
5 Health Tips Here's what energy drinks actually do to your bodybullet
6 Guy Smarts 4 health benefits of low-carb dietsbullet
7 Fitness Superhero fit workout of the day: kettlebell halosbullet
8 Guy Smarts Why guys are throwing all-male spa parties...bullet
9 Fitness Trump's reported height and weight have...bullet
10 Odd Enough If your neighbors are obese, it could be...bullet

Related Articles

Opinion They served their time. Now they're fighting for other ex-felons to vote
Tech Spotify has removed R. Kelly from its playlists after abusive 'sex cult' allegations
New York Times How Michael Cohen, denied White House job, was seen as Its hatekeeper
World FDA moves to stop rogue clinics from using unapproved stem cell therapies
Wold Cordray defeats kucinich in Ohio, blankenship loses in West Virginia
World Trump takes jab at crime in London
World 'Our rights are under attack': Voices from inside and outside the NRA convention
Entertainment Let Flatbush Zombies be your neighborhood guides
Entertainment Welcome to the WNBA: Good luck finding a job
Opinion Yes, those calls you're ignoring are increasing

Top Videos

1 Financial Domination 101 - What is Findom?bullet
2 Blocked Ear Wax Removal UNBELIEVABLE Ear Wax Extractions ! - Ep 289bullet
3 Erotic Hypnosis for Beginnersbullet

Mens Health

Warm up to get action hero jacked with these 8 mobility moves
Fitness Warm up to get action hero jacked with these 8 mobility moves
The Rock just moved his gym to Hawaii, and he's about to get a lot leaner
Guy Smarts The Rock just moved his gym to Hawaii, and he's about to get a lot leaner
These are the most common reasons people skip workouts
Fitness These are the most common reasons people skip workouts
This devoted husband is offering to trade his kidney to save his dying wife
Odd Enough This devoted husband is offering to trade his kidney to save his dying wife