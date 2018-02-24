Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Guy goes on campus-wide quest for the dream girl


What lengths would you go to find the potential love of your life after accidentally rejecting her on Tinder? The exactly the question one college kid in Missouri was recently forced to answer and believe us, he was willing to go far.

He knew her name was Claudia so he emailed every single Claudia on campus

According to USA Today, University of Missouri student Hayden Moll was looking for a date on Tinder when he accidentally swiped left on what appeared to be his dream girl.

He could have just let it go and kept on swiping, but Moll wasn't ready to give up. He knew that the girl's name was Claudia, so he hatched a plan that's either romantic or tremendously creepy, depending on who you ask: He sent a mass email to every single girl named Claudia at his school. Please note that his school has 23,000 students, and he found at least 40 people named Claudia to email.

First off my name is Hayden and I made a rookie mistake on Tinder, he wrote in his campus-wide email. I accidentally swiped left on Claudia's profile (left is bad) and I really wanted to swipe right.

He went on to describe his dream girl's profile, noting that she was listed as 20 years old, but that her bio said she was actually 18 and didn't know how to change her age on the app.

The pictures she provided had some with her friends and her mom in them," he wrote. "In her bio it said some of her friends were single and if anyone liked them better that's fine but they couldn't have her mom (this had me dead btw).

He then gave his Instagram handle and said he'd love to take the right Claudia out for donuts.

To add insult to injury, Moll requested that all the Claudias band together to help him find the right Claudia, because, you know, he wasn't interested in taking any of the rest of them on a date.

"If it's none of you Claudias and you know even more Claudias spread the word please," he said. "It would be very much appreciated."

It may have been a shot in the dark, but it actually worked though perhaps not in the way Moll would have hoped. The real Claudia finally caught wind of his efforts, but instead of contacting him privately, she put him on blast on Twitter.

THIS GUY LITERALLY EMAILED EVERY CLAUDIA AT MISSOURI STATE TO FIND ME ON TINDER pic.twitter.com/x8tQuYmj8Q

 Claud (@claudiaaIIey) January 20, 2018

THIS GUY LITERALLY EMAILED EVERY CLAUDIA AT MISSOURI STATE TO FIND ME ON TINDER, she tweeted in all caps.

According to USA Today, the pair is actually planning to go on a donut date later this week. Quick to capitalize on their 15 minutes of fame, they've apparently begun hawking merchandise together, both tweeting about a t-shirt you can buy that reads I'll be your Claudia.

don't forget to buy a shirt https://t.co/vr13WRjmIY

 Claud (@claudiaaIIey) January 22, 2018

Claudia told USA Today she thought Moll's efforts were adorable, but honestly, we still aren't so sure. We asked you, our loyal Twitter follows, how you felt about Moll's mass email  and it turns out, most of you think it's pretty damn weird.

At time of publishing, more than 1,100 people had responded to our poll, with 72% saying Moll's plan was "creepy as hell." The remaining 28% said it was "romantic."

A guy emailed every girl at his 23,000-person school with the same first name as the one he accidentally swiped left on.

Men's Health Mag (@MensHealthMag) January 23, 2018

His tactics may have been controversial, but hey they might end up working better than actual dating apps.

