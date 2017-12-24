Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Guy Smarts :  'Pussypedia' wants to be a complete online guide to vaginas


You would think, by the year 2017, that we'd pretty much all have human anatomy figured out. But it still seems like wherever sex goes, confusion follows.

A new online resource called Pussypedia—yes, Pussypedia—is in the works, and it'll attempt to set the record straight about vaginas—to empower women, girls, and other people with vaginas to know more about themselves and how to stay healthy and safe.

But it's also a great way for men to learn a thing or two about their partners. And boy, do we need it. A study this year found that 50 percent of men can't identify the vagina on an anatomical diagram of female genitalia. Yikes.

The site's creators come from a variety of backgrounds. After writer Zoe Mendelson first thought of the idea (while Googling "can all women squirt?" and not finding a good answer), she brought on two of her friends to help. Maria Conejo, an artist in Mexico City, does most of the illustrations and visual guides, and Jackie Jahn, a PhD student in public health at Harvard, gives the project a scientific background.

The point, Jahn told Men's Health, is to finally give people with vulvas a resource that sums up the common myths and misconceptions about their body and explains healthy practices toward hygiene and sex. But it really wouldn't hurt if men did some research too.

"It behooves people of all genders, especially those socialized as men, to learn from Pussypedia as a matter of respect and care for the people with pussies in their lives," Jahn said. "For people partnered with people with pussies, doing your homework about contraception/reproduction, STI infection, and menopause, for example, is part of developing a healthy relationship because you should know what could be passed between you and your partner and/or what your partner is going through."

The website will be fully bilingual, in English and Spanish, and will be completely free. The site will comprise of a bunch of different resources, including encyclopedia-like articles written in a non-encyclopedia format explaining topics like sexual health, pleasurable sex, anatomy, and health concerns. For men, Jahn said it could help spark more discussion in the bedroom, which is never a bad thing.

"Having conversations about safe and pleasurable sex can be awkward, but having misinformed conversations (or not conversations at all) is dangerous," Jahn said.

Still, Mendelson said the site "is not meant to teach men how to please people with pussies." Instead, it's meant to empower people with vaginas—and "men will benefit from their partners with pussies being healthier, and freer."

"If men know more about vaginas and how they work, maybe they will stop being such a strange mysterious thing to them, and then men AND women can be more comfortable with them," she continued.

Right now, Pussypedia is still in development. The creators have launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund it, and hope to have the site online in the spring of 2018.

