Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Guy Smarts :  The length of your ring finger could give away the type of woman you go for


Guy Smarts The length of your ring finger could give away the type of woman you go for

A new study shows that guys with long fingers get girls with curvy figures.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

There's a whole lot of stigma attached to guys' ring fingers.

Throughout the years, studies have shown that having a longer ring finger than index finger can correlate to being able to run farther, and, oh yeah, might even mean you have a bigger penis.

But a study published in the Journal of Personality and Individual Differences says something new: Men with longer ring fingers might actually end up with certain types of women as well. Specifically, guys whose ring fingers are longer than their index fingers are more likely to parter up with women with the classic hourglass figure: a slim waist and large breasts.

The study, conducted by researchers at the Jagiellonian University Medical College in Krakow, Poland, looked at the hands of 50 young men who were in long-term relationships with women, and found that men with longer ring fingers were "four times more often partnered with women who had both relatively narrow waists and large breasts."

"Our results suggest men’s pre-natal environment has an impact on the likelihood of being in a relationship with a more attractive and presumably more fertile woman," the study read, according to the Daily Mail. The study reports that the increase in ring-finger length may be caused by a "burst" in testosterone and mail hormones while a baby is in the womb.

“Eye-tracking studies have shown that, during evaluation of female body attractiveness, men focus mainly on the waist and breast areas, which deliver honest signals about a woman’s reproductive status,” said Berenika Kuna, the study’s lead author. The thought here is that men with longer ring fingers self-select for women who display those evolutionary signals of fertility.

It's worth nothing that the sample size and methods here aren't exactly scientific proof. Looking at only 50 men and saying that the long-ring-fingered guys were "four times more likely" than non-long-ring-fingered dudes to have curvy girlfriends could easily be a massive sample error, as the vast majority of men have longer ring fingers.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Recommended Articles

Fitness: Blast your biceps with two simple moves Fitness Blast your biceps with two simple moves
Health Tips: Here's how much salad you should eat to keep your brain 11 years younger Health Tips Here's how much salad you should eat to keep your brain 11 years younger
Sex & Relationships: Here's how many singles are seeking casual sex on New Year's Eve Sex & Relationships Here's how many singles are seeking casual sex on New Year's Eve
Sex & Relationships: What it's like to stay at a Japanese love hotel, a motel designed for quickie sex Sex & Relationships What it's like to stay at a Japanese love hotel, a motel designed for quickie sex
Guy Smarts: Prostate orgasms are real—and this scientist wants to learn why they feel so good Guy Smarts Prostate orgasms are real—and this scientist wants to learn why they feel so good
Fitness and Weight Loss: The 3-minute hack to improve your HIIT performance Fitness and Weight Loss The 3-minute hack to improve your HIIT performance

Recommended Videos

Did you know? Men with longer ring fingers are bound to get busty and curvy women Did you know? Men with longer ring fingers are bound to get busty and curvy women
DAY 17: Alexis Ren by Phil Poynter #LOVEADVENT2017 DAY 17: Alexis Ren by Phil Poynter #LOVEADVENT2017
Introducing the DJI Osmo Introducing the DJI Osmo



Top Articles

1 Health Tips Here's how much salad you should eat to keep your brain 11...bullet
2 Guy Smarts Inside the secret NYC clinic where men get penis enlargementsbullet
3 Sex & Relationships Here's how many singles are seeking casual sex...bullet
4 Guy Smarts The length of your ring finger could give away the type...bullet
5 Guy Smarts 'Pussypedia' wants to be a complete online guide to...bullet
6 Fitness Blast your biceps with two simple movesbullet
7 Odd Enough Face it: you can't completely stop the aging processbullet
8 Sex & Relationships What it's like to stay at a Japanese...bullet
9 Health Tips Pot could actually hurt your heart, new...bullet
10 Guy Smarts Prostate orgasms are real—and this...bullet

Related Articles

Fitness Blast your biceps with two simple moves
Health Tips Here's how much salad you should eat to keep your brain 11 years younger
Sex & Relationships Here's how many singles are seeking casual sex on New Year's Eve
Sex & Relationships What it's like to stay at a Japanese love hotel, a motel designed for quickie sex
Guy Smarts Prostate orgasms are real—and this scientist wants to learn why they feel so good
Guy Smarts This is the single best non-beef burger on the planet
Fitness The chest fly move your upper body workout needs
Guy Smarts Inside the secret NYC clinic where men get penis enlargements
Sex & Relationships Eminem's looking for love on Tinder, just like you
Guy Smarts 'Pussypedia' wants to be a complete online guide to vaginas

Top Videos

1 Maria Bello & Viggo Mortensen sex scene in "A History of Violence (2005)"bullet
2 I Let My Best Friend Have Sex With My Boyfriend.bullet
3 The Rock Tag Teams With Dom Mazzetti! Bro/Science/Life: The Series...bullet
4 Pornhub Presents Mommy's Special Glassesbullet
5 Did you know? Men with longer ring fingers are bound to get...bullet
6 Angel Grapefruit Technique full videobullet
7 Dwayne Johnson Has Exciting Baby News!bullet
8 DAY 17: Alexis Ren by Phil Poynter #LOVEADVENT2017bullet
9 MISSION - Flash Your Movebullet

Mens Health

20 minutes of mayhem
Fitness and Weight Loss Short on time? This workout only takes 20 minutes
Guy Smarts This is the single best non-beef burger on the planet
Fitness The chest fly move your upper body workout needs
Sex & Relationships Eminem's looking for love on Tinder, just like you