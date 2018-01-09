Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Guy Smarts :  The right way to push a weighted sled


Guy Smarts The right way to push a weighted sled

It's a new events series that brings together MH readers and editors for exclusive fitness and wellness experiences led by the top instructors, coaches, and experts in the industry.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

As the popularity of functional fitness continues to surge, some exercises have emerged as sort of poster children for the genre.

These dynamic, Instagram-friendly movements—usually involving advanced apparatus like sleds and battle ropes—do well to pique the curiosity of the mainstream and attract newcomers to this style of training.

They’re also the last moves you’d ever want to do without proper instruction.

That’s where MH Workshop comes in. It's a new events series that brings together MH readers and editors for exclusive fitness and wellness experiences led by the top instructors, coaches, and experts in the industry. In addition to scheduling regular reader events where you’ll receive in-person expert instruction on topics ranging from boxing to mindfulness, we’re following each event with a series of related videos right here on menshealth.com to give you the knowledge you need to train harder and smarter—no matter where you are.

In the video above, watch as Dogpound founding trainer KC McLoughlin demonstrates and provides tips on how to push a weighted sled with perfect form to reap maximum results.

A powerful posterior chain movement, the sled push will tax your glutes and light up your core. Best of all, it can be beneficial to your training regardless of whether your goal is to pack on new muscle or fine-tune your conditioning.

“I like to do it as a strength builder and walk with it,” McLoughlin says. “If you want to go for a performance-based sled push, you’re going to want to run with it. ”

Staying low, maintaining a neutral spine, and driving through your legs are key, McLoughlin says.

Check out the video for even more tips, and sign up to experience MH Workshop in person at our next event!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Recommended Articles

Fitness: Want to make those arms pop? You'll love this 10-minute workout Fitness Want to make those arms pop? You'll love this 10-minute workout
Fitness: Kegels for men are a thing, and you should absolutely be doing them Fitness Kegels for men are a thing, and you should absolutely be doing them
Odd Enough: Here's what it means if your poop floats Odd Enough Here's what it means if your poop floats
Odd Enough: Alex Trebek is recovering from brain surgery Odd Enough Alex Trebek is recovering from brain surgery
Odd Enough: Mike Tyson is opening a weed resort in California Odd Enough Mike Tyson is opening a weed resort in California
Guy Smarts: Is giving up booze for a month actually worth it? Guy Smarts Is giving up booze for a month actually worth it?

Recommended Videos

Men's health: 5 ways to combat premature ejaculation Men's health 5 ways to combat premature ejaculation
Keeping your hair: 5 simple ways to cure baldness at home Keeping your hair 5 simple ways to cure baldness at home
Man Gropes Woman At NYE Festival, Receives Instant Karma Man Gropes Woman At NYE Festival, Receives Instant Karma



Top Articles

1 Odd Enough Mike Tyson is opening a weed resort in Californiabullet
2 Fitness and Weight Loss Is your relationship normal? Here's how to tellbullet
3 Health Tips How your salad might be giving you explosive, bloody...bullet
4 Guy Smarts 3 foods you must eat if you've ever smokedbullet
5 Relationships and Sex Here's how many singles are seeking casual...bullet
6 Odd Enough How this man overcame addiction and gained 45...bullet
7 Odd Enough Jeff Sessions is reversing the policies that let...bullet
8 Guys Smarts Here's how to build a cool wardrobe that's...bullet
9 Fitness The lifting technique that will make your biceps...bullet
10 Fitness and Weight Loss Kickstart your ab workout with...bullet

Related Articles

Fitness Want to make those arms pop? You'll love this 10-minute workout
Fitness Kegels for men are a thing, and you should absolutely be doing them
Odd Enough Here's what it means if your poop floats
Odd Enough Alex Trebek is recovering from brain surgery
Odd Enough Mike Tyson is opening a weed resort in California
Guy Smarts Is giving up booze for a month actually worth it?
Odd Enough Jeff Sessions is reversing the policies that let legal weed flourish in the U.S.
Fitness We asked real guys how they feel about the gym in January
Health Tips How your salad might be giving you explosive, bloody Diarrhea
Fitness and Weight Loss Is your relationship normal? Here's how to tell

Top Videos

1 Men's health 5 ways to combat premature ejaculationbullet
2 Maria Bello & Viggo Mortensen sex scene in "A History of Violence (2005)"bullet
3 Did you know? Men with longer ring fingers are bound to get busty...bullet
4 Keeping your hair 5 simple ways to cure baldness at homebullet
5 DAY 17: Alexis Ren by Phil Poynter #LOVEADVENT2017bullet
6 I Let My Best Friend Have Sex With My Boyfriend.bullet
7 Man Gropes Woman At NYE Festival, Receives Instant Karmabullet
8 RODRIGO DÁ DEDADA EM TRÉLLEZ, É EXPULSO E REBAIXA A PONTE...bullet
9 Sex Ways to cure blue balls without masturbatingbullet
10 2018 Mercedes S-Class - intelligent Drivebullet

Mens Health

Fitness We asked real guys how they feel about the gym in January
weight loss drug killing people
Fitness and Weight Loss A bodybuilder died after taking DNP, a weight loss drug that's slowly killing fit young men
Are Condoms With Spermicide Really Any More Effective Than Regular Ones?
Relationships and Sex Are condoms with spermicide really any more effective than regular ones?
Mass Gains
Fitness and Weight Loss Make gains in no time with this workout