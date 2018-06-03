Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Have a good sense of smell? You probably have a great sex life


If you're always the first to smell dinner wafting upstairs from the kitchen, a new study says there's a good chance you might also have a better sex life.

Published in the journal Archives of Sexual Behavior, a team of researchers found that people who have a better sense of smell report experiencing more pleasure during sex. This is especially true for women with a superior sense of scent, as the study found they have more orgasms during intercourse.

To conduct their study, researchers gave Sniffin' Sticks to 42 women and 28 men between the ages of 18 to 36 to evaluate their sense of smell. Then, participants answered a survey about their sex life, which included questions about their desires, sexual frequency, orgasm frequency, and perceived pleasure during sex.

The team found that people with high olfactory sensitivity rated their sexual encounters as more pleasurable. Meanwhile, there was no link between people's smelling ability and their level of sexual desire.

Although the study authors can't explain why having a great sense of smell could make for better sex, they hypothesize that "the perception of body odors such as vaginal fluids, sperm and sweat seems to enrich the sexual experience," Business Insider reported. In other words, you might want to take a few whiffs of your partner before your next romp in the sack.

Smelling abilities aside, if you're not satisfied with your sex life, there's plenty you can do to spice things up.

Start by trying a new position that isn't the traditional missionary or cowgirl. For inspiration, check out our list of 45 sex positions that can give you and your partner better orgasms. If you're ready for something more adventurous, try including a toy. Prostate massagers are great for hitting the male G-spot - or try one of our favorite sex toys of 2017.

