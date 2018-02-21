Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

How to do a box jump with perfect form


Performing this movement on a regular basis will not only result in significant and consistent increases in your vertical leap over time, but those gains will translate to improved performance in everything from exercises like the snatch and kettlebell swing to the speed at which you’re able to sprint.

(Image by Men's Health)
The box jump is one of the most rewarding and satisfying exercises you can do—and requires virtually no equipment.

“It’s a triple-extension move,” says Dogpound founding trainer KC McLoughlin, who led last month’s MH Workshop event, which focused on functional fitness.

So what is MH Workshop? It's a new events series that brings together Men’s Health readers, editors, and special guests for exclusive fitness and wellness experiences led by the top instructors, coaches, and experts in the industry.

In addition to scheduling regular reader events where you’ll receive in-person expert instruction on topics ranging from boxing to mindfulness, we’re following each event with a series of related videos to give you the knowledge you need to train harder and smarter—no matter where you are—and that includes advice on moves like this one. (Find out about MH Workshop events in your area and learn more about the series here.)

“Triple extension” refers to the simultaneous extension of the ankle, knee, and hip joints. Other examples of this kind of exercise include the kettlebell swing, snatch, tire flip, clean, squat, and deadlift, to name just a few. Working on just one of these exercises will improve your strength, explosive power, and overall performance across the board.

That is, if you know to execute it with proper form. While the box jump might look simple (with practice, you’ll eventually find that it is), there are quite a few ways to get it wrong when you’re starting out.

“You don’t want to have your legs caving in, you don’t want to land with your knees too wide, and you definitely don’t want to have a rounded back when you land,” McLoughlin says.

Watch the video above to see McLoughlin perform the box jump with perfect form while sharing all the instruction you need to add the box jump to your next workout. And while you're at it, sign up for the next MH Workshop event here!

