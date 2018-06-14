Pulse.com.gh logo
John Cena is replacing Sylvester Stallone in a Jackie Chan movie


(GETTY IMAGES)
In some news we swear is not filled with names we picked randomly out of a hat, John Cena is reportedly set to replace Sylvester Stallone in action-thriller Project X, in which the pro wrestler will star alongside Jackie Chan.

The film-which Chan will also produce, with Need for Speed director Scott Waugh at the helm-is set on an oil refinery in the Middle East that has come under attack. To explain why he is as wide as a refrigerator Cena's character is an ex-Marine, who teams up with Chan's private security contractor to safely extract workers from the site.

No word on why Stallone, who was attached to the project back when it was called Ex-Baghdad, is out. (Don't worry, the Italian Stallion is doing just fine these days.)

But his exit only marks the next step in Cena's very Rock-esque move from the squared circle to the silver screen. The 41-year-old made festival waves with his butt-chugging role in Kay Cannon's Blockers, and has mega-budget Transformers spin-off Bumblebee on the docket for later this year.

 

Cena is also attached to play blockheaded 1990's anti-hero Duke Nukem, and was recently cast in former rival Dwayne Johnson's The Janson Directive.

So yeah, everything is coming up Cena these days, and that includes the conclusion of his very real break-up with fiance Nikki Bella. Which, again, was very real, not fake, totally real.

