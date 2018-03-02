Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Morning Glory, Boner-Tracking App You Didn't Know You Needed


Waking up with the little dude downstairs up and ready to go is a pretty run-of-the-mill occurrence.

The app will not only celebrate your boner streak, it'll let you know when it's time to go see a doc

But do you actually take the time to document how many times you wake up with a boner? Considering missing more than a few days of that morning wood can indicate health problems that go beyond your penis, it could be a helpful thing to try.

Sound like a pain? Don't worry there's now an app for that.

Morning Glory was designed by men's health and wellness startup Roman to help guys track their boners. It's pretty simple to use: log in; click whether or not you woke up with morning wood; and check out your boner streak (or lack thereof). The app will suggest you go see your physician or schedule a free consultation with their clinical director if you have seven or more boner-less mornings.

"We hope that this app will help guys form the habit of paying more attention to their bodies and talking to a doctor at the earliest sign that something could be wrong," a company representative told Men's Health.

We know it's a gimmicky app designed by a men's health startup, but tracking your a.m. erections is actually something you should take pretty seriously. That's because a lack of morning boners can be a sign of a lot more than just erectile dysfunction heart disease, blocked blood vessels, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure are just some of the underlying health problems it could indicate.

"It's very important for a man to understand the basis for their erection," Roman's medical advisor, NYU's Dr. Steven Lamm, says in a video promoting the app. "When a man is having erections they're generally in very good health. when they're not having erections, it's time to visit your doctor."

"It's a very interesting orchestration of blood vessels, nerves, and hormones like testosterone, your dream state, and when you're not having these morning erections, there's usually a problem," he continues.

As far as health tracking goes, Morning Glory isn't exactly on par with some of the latest technological developments out there. Still, it makes the good point that we should all be paying closer attention to our bodies. Everything from big toe pain to your burps can be telling you something's up and when something feels off, get yourself to the doctor.

