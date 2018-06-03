Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

NBA players read mean tweets on 'Jimmy Kimmel live'


Guy Smarts NBA players read mean tweets on 'Jimmy Kimmel live' and it was hilarious

Thursday night, after Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals, some basketball players and commentators got the chance to be roasted.

  • Published:
NBA players read mean tweets on 'Jimmy Kimmel live' and it was hilarious play

NBA players read mean tweets on 'Jimmy Kimmel live' and it was hilarious

(GETTY IMAGES)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Jimmy Kimmel's Mean Tweets segment on his ABC late-night talk show is legendary at this point.

He recently had the Avengers cast participate, and there was even a President Obama edition.

Thursday night, after Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals, some basketball players and commentators got the chance to be roasted. The segment featured Kobe Bryant, Draymond Green, and Scottie Pippen, as well as sports commentators like Stephen A. Smith. They took it well - for the most part.

Here are some of the best digs:

There was a lot of focus on looks:

"Jalen Rose looks like he has Lego hair."

"Tracy McGrady looks like a grown ass Steve Urkel w/ Biggie Small's eyes #NBA"

"Draymond Green's jump shot is ALMOST as ugly as his face... Almost."

People have a lot of feelings about their voices:

"Ben Simmons might have the most boring voice I've ever heard."

"Stephen A. Smith is what happens when a human tries to be a Caps lock button."

"Rachel Nichols can you stop screaming into your microphone? I've never seen someone so annoying on television in my life and I'm old enough to have watched The Nanny."

And there was some outright hatred to finish out the segment:

"I f--king hate glenn robinson man, what a bitch"

"I need someone to blame, so I'll go with old faithful. This is all Kevin Love's fault"

Watch the full segment here:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Recommended Articles

Guy Smarts: 'American Ninja Warrior' is teaming up with 'Jurassic World' for a 'dino-sized' course Guy Smarts 'American Ninja Warrior' is teaming up with 'Jurassic World' for a 'dino-sized' course
Healthy Sex: If my partner is HIV positive, how can I protect myself? Healthy Sex If my partner is HIV positive, how can I protect myself?
Guy Smarts: Indy 500 winner will power: Why I loved chugging the milk Guy Smarts Indy 500 winner will power: Why I loved chugging the milk
Guy Smarts: This scary video shows how smoking leads to heart disease Guy Smarts This scary video shows how smoking leads to heart disease
Fitness: The cannonball biceps workout will have you busting through your sleeves Fitness The cannonball biceps workout will have you busting through your sleeves
Beauty Bits: The causes of adult acne are easier to treat than you think Beauty Bits The causes of adult acne are easier to treat than you think

Recommended Videos

Fitness: How to build bigger shoulders with lateral raises Fitness How to build bigger shoulders with lateral raises
Guy Smarts: Morena Baccarin on kissing Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool Guy Smarts Morena Baccarin on kissing Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool
Video: Michael Keaton wants everyone to know he's still batman, and we support him Video Michael Keaton wants everyone to know he's still batman, and we support him



Top Articles

1 For Men Can you masturbate too much?bullet
2 Guy Smarts Why guys are throwing all-male spa parties instead of...bullet
3 Healthy Sex The common STI symptoms you can look for at homebullet
4 Guy Smarts NBA players read mean tweets on 'Jimmy Kimmel live' and...bullet
5 Fitness Your 4-week workout plan to get cut for summerbullet
6 Guy Smarts Screenings for colon and rectal cancer should...bullet
7 Guy Smarts The Bentley Bentayga v8: Less engine can still...bullet
8 Fitness 5 foods to avoid if you want six packsbullet
9 Beauty Bits The causes of adult acne are easier to treat...bullet
10 Odd Enough Chris Pratt will not apologize for what...bullet

Related Articles

World A racist post, a tv apology, a Trump gripe
Opinion From ice cube to black cube
Football Ibrahimovic turns down World Cup comeback after speculation
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Star striker rules out World Cup comeback: federation
Football Ibrahimovic rules out World Cup comeback: federation
Finance NBC's $69 million bet on Megyn Kelly is turning into a disaster (CMCSA)
Sports Zlatan Ibrahimovic said the best way to improve American soccer would be for him to have more kids
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Swedish star drops World Cup hint

Top Videos

1 SHAUN ROYER - 357LBS - 25 INCH ARMS - WHO IS THIS GUYbullet
2 Steph Curry Dominates the court and his Mind with floating.bullet
3 I Let My Best Friend Have Sex With My Boyfriend.bullet

Mens Health

How soon after sex can STD symptoms start?
Healthy Sex How soon after sex can STD symptoms start?
Are STD tests always accurate?
Healthy Sex Are STD tests always accurate?
Machines are smarter than doctors when it comes to spotting skin cancer
Guy Smarts Machines are smarter than doctors when it comes to spotting skin cancer
Nothing says 'rest in peace' quite like preserving your dead relative's tattooed skin
Odd Enough Nothing says 'rest in peace' quite like preserving your dead relative's tattooed skin