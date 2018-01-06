Odd Enough :  A 23-year-old woman raised as a devout Christian is auctioning off her virginity

news

Bailey Gibson is determined to lose her virginity, and she wants to get as much out of the experience as possible.

Gibson, 23, is auctioning off her virginity to the highest bidder through the infamous Moonlite Bunny Ranch, a legal brothel in Nevada.

Gibson's profile on the Bunny Ranch website states that she was raised by strict adoptive parents as a devout Christian and attended an all-girls boarding school. At 19, she was out of the house and dating a young man with similar beliefs, thinking that they would both wait until marriage to have sex. But during the relationship, Gibson says that her boyfriend cheated on her twice, which left her disillusioned with her decision to wait.

"After grieving for a while, I came to the conclusion that waiting until marriage to lose my virginity was the wrong decision, because my ex-boyfriend wasn’t worth waiting for," she wrote. "I thought that I could trade my virginity for my boyfriend’s lifelong devotion. I was wrong. So, I decided that I was going to get something for my virginity—something that benefits me and my life. I wanted to lose my virginity in the most profitable way possible."

That led her to Dennis Hof, the proprietor of the Bunny Ranch and several other brothels in the Nevada Area. Hof is organizing an auction where a customer can "buy" Gibson's virginity, and she'll work as a temporary employee of the Bunny House. The House and Gibson will split the highest bid evenly.

Gibson knows her decision will raise some eyebrows, but she says she's okay with that.

"Society perceives me as a deviant, and I am okay with that. At the end of the day, it is my body. I have the right do what I want with it," she writes. "I do not think that capitalizing upon your purity makes you a bad person. Just like having sex with multiple men does not make you a bad person. We all make choices. Mine was to wait. Now it is to sell."