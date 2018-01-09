Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Odd Enough :  Alex Trebek is recovering from brain surgery


Alex Trebek is recovering from brain surgery

The 'Jeopardy!' host had blood clots in his brain following a nasty fall.

Alex Trebek is a national treasure. Every weeknight, millions of people tune in at 7 p.m. to watch him school three know-it-alls on Jeopardy!.

So when the program went on a little hiatus over the holidays, fans were left scratching their heads and asking, “Where’s Alex?”

It turns out Trebek had a nasty fall a few months ago, which led to a subdural hematoma. Now, the beloved host is recovering from brain surgery.

"Some of you may have heard by now that during the holiday break, I had a slight medical problem," Trebek stated in a video posted to Jeopardy’s YouTube channel on Thursday evening. "Subdural hematoma: Blood clots on the brain caused by a fall I endured about two months ago."

According to Trebek, he promptly underwent brain surgery to have the clots removed. He spent two days in the hospital before being released to recover in the comfort of his own home.

"I expect to be back in the studio taping more Jeopardy! programs very, very soon. And I want to thank all of you for your concern,” he added.

As E! News pointed out, Trebek is not only a true professional, but a real trooper when it comes to hosting the show despite health issues. Back in 2015, Trebek continued his hosting duties from a chair after a full knee replacement. Seriously, this guy is the living definition of #NoDaysOff.

While Trebek is acting like a real bad ass about recovery, a subdural hematoma can be deadly. According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms include headache, vomiting, drowsiness, dizziness, confusion, unequal pupil size, and slurred speech; they can occur directly after you hit your head, or may take a number of weeks to show up. If you think you may be experiencing a subdural hematoma, get yourself to the E.R.

