Odd Enough :  If you like this drink, it might mean you're a psychopath


A new study suggests your taste in food and beverages might mean more than you thought.

When you think of a psychopath, someone like Norman Bates or Hannibal Lecter probably comes to mind. But if gin and tonics are your drink of choice, then you might be one, too.

Yes, you read that right. According to a recent study, people who like bitter foods and drinks, like dark chocolate, coffee, and tonic water, tend to have "malevolent personality traits."

Psychologists from Austria's Innsbruck University conducted two experiments on a total of 953 people. They were given a list of sweet, sour, salty, and bitter foods and drinks, which they had to rate on a scale of one through six. Then, they had to answer a personality questionnaire "assessing Machiavellianism, psychopathy, narcissism, everyday sadism, trait aggression, and the Big Five factors of personality."

Some of the statements participants had to agree or disagree with included "When making fun of someone, it is especially amusing if they realize what I'm doing," "I enjoy tormenting people," and "I sometimes replay my favorite scenes from gory slasher films."

"The data thereby provide novel insights into the relationship between personality and the ubiquitous behaviors of eating and drinking by consistently demonstrating a robust relation between increased enjoyment of bitter foods and heightened sadistic proclivities," the study's authors write.

This isn't the first type of research to suggest people who enjoy certain things have psychopathic tendencies. Back in September, a survey found that those who jam to rap songs like Eminem's "Lose Yourself" and Blackstreet's "No Diggity" also have this trait.

But keep in mind, no concrete reasons have been offered as to why there's a correlation. But it can't hurt to keep an eye out for people around you at the bar downing gin and tonics and striking up conversations about their favorite Eminem songs. After all, you never know.

