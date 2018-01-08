Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Odd Enough :  Jeff Sessions is reversing the policies that let legal weed flourish in the U.S.


Odd Enough Jeff Sessions is reversing the policies that let legal weed flourish in the U.S.

The attorney general announced Thursday that he's rescinding the Obama-era marijuana rules.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is doing a 180 when it comes to an Obama-era policy that let legalized marijuana proliferate in many states across the U.S.

Sessions is “rescinding a trio of memos from the Obama administration that adopted a policy of non-interference with marijuana-friendly state laws, according to a source with knowledge of the decision,” CNN reported Thursday.

Marijuana use is illegal under federal law, but the 2013 memo gave states the right to make their own decisions about weed use, and many have decriminalized or legalized it for medical and recreational use.

The memo will be rescinded, but it's not clear yet whether Sessions will issue new rules or revert to older policies.

“The move will leave it to U.S. attorneys where pot is legal to decide whether to aggressively enforce federal marijuana law,” a CBS/APNews report said.

The decision comes only a few days after California—the country’s most populous state—legalized pot for recreational use for adults 21 and older. And individuals in the state can grow as many as six plants and possess up to one ounce of weed.

Colorado and Washington became the first states to legalize recreational marijuana, and since then, five more states have passed recreational marijuana laws, including Massachusetts, where retail sales are set to roll out in July, according to the CBS/AP story.

Currently, 29 states have medical marijuana laws.

Marijuana proponents are condemning Sessions’ decision, saying it’s a throwback to outdated drug-war policies that unfairly affected minorities, the Associated Press reported.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Recommended Articles

Odd Enough: Mike Tyson is opening a weed resort in California Odd Enough Mike Tyson is opening a weed resort in California
Guy Smarts: Is giving up booze for a month actually worth it? Guy Smarts Is giving up booze for a month actually worth it?
Fitness: We asked real guys how they feel about the gym in January Fitness We asked real guys how they feel about the gym in January
Health Tips: How your salad might be giving you explosive, bloody Diarrhea Health Tips How your salad might be giving you explosive, bloody Diarrhea
Fitness and Weight Loss: Is your relationship normal? Here's how to tell Fitness and Weight Loss Is your relationship normal? Here's how to tell
Fitness and Weight Loss: A bodybuilder died after taking DNP, a weight loss drug that's slowly killing fit young men Fitness and Weight Loss A bodybuilder died after taking DNP, a weight loss drug that's slowly killing fit young men

Recommended Videos

Men's health: 5 ways to combat premature ejaculation Men's health 5 ways to combat premature ejaculation
Keeping your hair: 5 simple ways to cure baldness at home Keeping your hair 5 simple ways to cure baldness at home
Man Gropes Woman At NYE Festival, Receives Instant Karma Man Gropes Woman At NYE Festival, Receives Instant Karma



Top Articles

1 Relationships and Sex Here's how many singles are seeking casual sex on...bullet
2 Fitness and Weight Loss Is your relationship normal? Here's how to tellbullet
3 Fitness and Weight Loss A bodybuilder died after taking DNP, a...bullet
4 Health Tips How your salad might be giving you explosive, bloody...bullet
5 Guy Smarts 3 foods you must eat if you've ever smokedbullet
6 Fitness and Weight Loss Make gains in no time with this workoutbullet
7 Odd Enough Mike Tyson is opening a weed resort in Californiabullet
8 Odd Enough Jeff Sessions is reversing the policies that...bullet
9 Relationships and Sex Are condoms with spermicide really...bullet
10 Fitness The lifting technique that will make your...bullet

Related Articles

Fitness We asked real guys how they feel about the gym in January
Health Tips How your salad might be giving you explosive, bloody Diarrhea
Fitness and Weight Loss Is your relationship normal? Here's how to tell
Fitness The lifting technique that will make your biceps look like baseballs
Odd Enough How this man overcame addiction and gained 45 pounds of muscle
Odd Enough A 23-year-old woman raised as a devout Christian is auctioning off her virginity
Guy Smarts Why you get puffy, dark circles under your eyes when you're tired
Guy Smarts Drinking booze is more dangerous if you're poor, apparently
Relationships and Sex Here's how many singles are seeking casual sex on New Year's Eve
Fitness and Weight Loss Make gains in no time with this workout

Top Videos

1 Maria Bello & Viggo Mortensen sex scene in "A History of Violence (2005)"bullet
2 Men's health 5 ways to combat premature ejaculationbullet
3 Armie Hammer's balls had to be Digitally removed from "Call Me by...bullet
4 Sex Ways to cure blue balls without masturbatingbullet
5 Man Gropes Woman At NYE Festival, Receives Instant Karmabullet
6 DAY 17: Alexis Ren by Phil Poynter #LOVEADVENT2017bullet
7 Did you know? Men with longer ring fingers are bound to get...bullet
8 2018 Mercedes S-Class - intelligent Drivebullet
9 Keeping your hair 5 simple ways to cure baldness at homebullet

Mens Health

Huckberry wardrobe
Guys Smarts Here's how to build a cool wardrobe that's made to last
Odd Enough How this man overcame addiction and gained 45 pounds of muscle
Odd Enough A 23-year-old woman raised as a devout Christian is auctioning off her virginity
Guy Smarts Why you get puffy, dark circles under your eyes when you're tired