Penis pocket pants are fashion's latest absurd trend

Every once in a while, an item of clothing comes along that simultaneously shocks, amazes, and appalls the general public.

First, it was the romphim. Later, Balenciaga's absurd "t-shirt shirt." The latest fashion head-scratcher comes courtesy of a Japanese brand called GU, which is a subset of the popular international retailer Uniqlo.

Just in case you've ever needed a little extra protective padding around your family jewels, the company crafted a pair of penis pocket pants, which it refers to as "slim tapered pants (color block)."

Feast your eyes. Ok, ew. Just take a look.

In this case, the color blocking is in a very specific and unusual spot, one that's generally supposed to be eye-catching.

The good thing here is that it eliminates any and all "is that a [blank] in your pocket or are you just happy to see me?" joke opportunities and/or questions of "how's it hangin'?"

It's a pretty bold fashion choice, to say the least.

According to Metro, the contrast patch indeed functions as an actual pocket, though it's likely that you wouldn't want much of a bulge in that area. Or would you? Uh, up to you.