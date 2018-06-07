Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Penis pocket pants are fashion's latest absurd trend


For Men Penis pocket pants are fashion's latest absurd trend

The latest fashion head-scratcher comes courtesy of a Japanese brand called GU, which is a subset of the popular international retailer Uniqlo.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Penis pocket pants are fashion's latest absurd trend play

Penis pocket pants are fashion's latest absurd trend

(GU/UNIQLO)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Every once in a while, an item of clothing comes along that simultaneously shocks, amazes, and appalls the general public.

First, it was the romphim. Later, Balenciaga's absurd "t-shirt shirt." The latest fashion head-scratcher comes courtesy of a Japanese brand called GU, which is a subset of the popular international retailer Uniqlo.

Just in case you've ever needed a little extra protective padding around your family jewels, the company crafted a pair of penis pocket pants, which it refers to as "slim tapered pants (color block)."

Feast your eyes. Ok, ew. Just take a look.

play (US)

 

In this case, the color blocking is in a very specific and unusual spot, one that's generally supposed to be eye-catching.

The good thing here is that it eliminates any and all "is that a [blank] in your pocket or are you just happy to see me?" joke opportunities and/or questions of "how's it hangin'?"

It's a pretty bold fashion choice, to say the least.

  play (GU)

 

According to Metro, the contrast patch indeed functions as an actual pocket, though it's likely that you wouldn't want much of a bulge in that area. Or would you? Uh, up to you.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Recommended Articles

Odd Enough: This video of rodents running on buns at burger king will seriously gross you out Odd Enough This video of rodents running on buns at burger king will seriously gross you out
Odd Enough: Veteran dies after catheter was inflated in his penis, according to lawsuit Odd Enough Veteran dies after catheter was inflated in his penis, according to lawsuit
Guy Smarts: No, you're not too manly for pilates Guy Smarts No, you're not too manly for pilates
Guy Smarts: What's the best time of day to drink coffee? The U.S. Army found the answer Guy Smarts What's the best time of day to drink coffee? The U.S. Army found the answer
Sex & Relationships: Have a good sense of smell? You probably have a great sex life Sex & Relationships Have a good sense of smell? You probably have a great sex life
Healthy Sex: How often should I get tested for STDs? Healthy Sex How often should I get tested for STDs?

Recommended Videos

Fitness: How to build bigger shoulders with lateral raises Fitness How to build bigger shoulders with lateral raises
Guy Smarts: Morena Baccarin on kissing Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool Guy Smarts Morena Baccarin on kissing Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool
Video: Michael Keaton wants everyone to know he's still batman, and we support him Video Michael Keaton wants everyone to know he's still batman, and we support him



Top Articles

1 For Men Can you masturbate too much?bullet
2 Guy Smarts Why guys are throwing all-male spa parties instead of...bullet
3 Fitness The cannonball biceps workout will have you busting through...bullet
4 For Men Penis pocket pants are fashion's latest absurd trendbullet
5 Healthy Sex The common STI symptoms you can look for at homebullet
6 Fitness 5 foods to avoid if you want six packsbullet
7 Sex & Relationships 4 sex workers on what they've learned...bullet
8 Fitness Your 4-week workout plan to get cut for summerbullet
9 Guy Smarts Want to fall asleep fast? Try these 7 tipsbullet
10 Odd Enough If your neighbors are obese, it could be...bullet

Related Articles

Sex & Relationships This is what happens when you have sex with a dirty fleshlight
Relationships and Sex The 10 hottest words to say to a naked woman
Guy Smarts This genius underwear lets you slyly adjust your package without anyone noticing

Top Videos

1 Financial Domination 101 - What is Findom?bullet
2 Sex Ways to cure blue balls without masturbatingbullet

Mens Health

What is the nordic diet? Experts say it's the healthiest way to eat
Guy Smarts What is the nordic diet? Experts say it's the healthiest way to eat
Montel Williams was hospitalized after he 'overdid it' at the gym
Odd Enough Montel Williams was hospitalized after he 'overdid it' at the gym
Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon are travel buds for life, apparently
Guy Smarts Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon are travel buds for life, apparently
NBA players read mean tweets on 'Jimmy Kimmel live' and it was hilarious
Guy Smarts NBA players read mean tweets on 'Jimmy Kimmel live' and it was hilarious