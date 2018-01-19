Personal trainer wants to show you his on-the-go workout

news

We see all sorts of folks come through the Men’s Health offices. But few of them know their stuff as well as Shawn Booth, the winner of season 11 of ABC’s The Bachelorette.

That’s in part because Booth works as a personal trainer, but he also showed us one of the best on-the-go workouts we’ve ever seen.

We were lucky enough to sit down with Booth to not only get his thoughts on working out in small spaces and The Bachelorette, but also his take on flirting in the gym, how to approach women, and how sudden fame has affected his personal training business based in Nashville, Tennessee.

“It’s been a blessing and a curse,” says Booth, who is engaged to Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe. “Trying to take on clients is difficult, because there are a lot of people who will reach out who just want to train with me once or twice—and they just come there and want to take a selfie.”

Despite this (or perhaps because of it), he’s successfully launched Healthy Meal Plans by Shawn Booth, a site for customized meal plans and tips. Booth himself is newly vegan (“I never in a million years thought I’d give up meat,” he says) and it’s given him a new excitement about never-discovered foods and meals that he’s never tried before.

Looking ahead to 2018, Booth plans to take more of a group fitness instructor role. Through his company Shawn Booth Fitness, he’s already led several sold-out classes with another trainer and Bristowe. “2018 is going to be a big year for us,” Booth says. We can’t wait to see what’s next for him.

Booth also treated us to his go-to small-space workout—and it’ll leave you panting. “If you’re like me,” he says, “and you’re traveling around all the time from city to city, just do these four moves, for four rounds, and you’ll get a full-body burn.”

What are the four moves? Well, one’s called the “burner-turner,” and you’ll have to see it to believe it.

Watch the full video of our interview with Shawn Booth, and check out his intense, on-the-go workout above.