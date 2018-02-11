Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Put your fitness to the test with this 100-rep challenge


Bobby Maximus, trainer and author of Maximus Body from Men's Health, calls this 100-rep challenge one of his "all-time go-to workouts."

(Photograph by Men's Health)
It's simple. All you have to do is choose whether you want to do 100 reps of bench presses or barbell squats. Depending on your size, strength, and experience, Maximus gives you the opportunity to choose between 135, 185, or 225 pounds.

Your goal? To perform 100 reps of whichever exercise you choose with full range of motion and proper technique within 10 minutes.

The sheer volume of work will give you a killer pump, and the constant motion and endurance requirements will get your heart rate going as well.

It only takes 10 minutes, but the density—performing a high number of reps in a condensed amount of time—makes for the perfect workout when time is of the essence.

This workout is a great way to test your fitness time and time again by seeing if you can perform the 100 reps faster than your previous session.

Think you're up for the challenge?

