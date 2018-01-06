Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Relationships and Sex :  Here's how many singles are seeking casual sex on New Year's Eve


Relationships and Sex Here's how many singles are seeking casual sex on New Year's Eve

Trojan asked 1,000 singles about their hookup plans for New Year's Eve.

  • Published:
New Year's Eve hookups play

New Year's Eve hookups

(Image by Getty)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Being single on New Year's Eve can be an emotional rollercoaster. When midnight strikes, you mind find yourself wishing you had someone to kiss—or go even further with.

Thankfully, according to new data, there are plenty of people in your same boat, so finding some fireworks on the big night might be something worth trying.

Trojan Condoms recently conducted a survey on getting busy on the last day of the year, asking 1,000 sexually active singles (or people who weren't in exclusive relationships) about their plans for New Year's Eve. According to the study, 62 percent of the respondents (70 percent of the men and 55 percent of the women) said they thought they had a good chance of having casual sex on the big night.

All in all, that's a whole lot of singles who are ready for action on New Year's Eve. If you're planning on going out and looking to get lucky, you might want to check out our guide for having a one night stand.

The Trojan survey also surveyed 359 singles who said they'd gotten lucky the previous New Year's. Of those, 47 percent said they'd met their match before the ball had dropped at midnight, so it's definitely prudent to start making moves earlier, so you're not frantically dashing around the room looking for someone who's willing to kiss you. We've all been there at high school parties, and no one wants to go back. Still, 35 percent said they met their partner after midnight, so in the first moments of the new year there's a chance to make a new friend as well.

Trojan's incentive, of course, is to sell condoms. Their data reports that 32 percent of the 359 lucky singles had to make a last minute run for condoms, and 40 percent had unprotected sex because they didn't have a condom.

Around 20 percent of the men in the other survey group—the 1,000 singles that were hoping to have sex—said that the previous New Year's Eve they would have had sex, but didn't because they didn't have a condom.

Let's be real, those are pretty good-looking statistics for a condom brand to report, but the message is clear: Make sure to wrap up any presents you're giving over the holidays.

If you're not single, check out these 5 tips for hotter sex during the holidays—mostly geared toward people trying to keep things fresh with a partner during a stressful, family-focused time of year. For everyone else, have fun, and don't overdo it on the champagne.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Recommended Articles

Guys Smarts: Here's how to build a cool wardrobe that's made to last Guys Smarts Here's how to build a cool wardrobe that's made to last
Fitness and Weight Loss: Make gains in no time with this workout Fitness and Weight Loss Make gains in no time with this workout
Fitness: The lifting technique that will make your biceps look like baseballs Fitness The lifting technique that will make your biceps look like baseballs
Odd Enough: How this man overcame addiction and gained 45 pounds of muscle Odd Enough How this man overcame addiction and gained 45 pounds of muscle
Odd Enough: A 23-year-old woman raised as a devout Christian is auctioning off her virginity Odd Enough A 23-year-old woman raised as a devout Christian is auctioning off her virginity
Guy Smarts: Why you get puffy, dark circles under your eyes when you're tired Guy Smarts Why you get puffy, dark circles under your eyes when you're tired

Recommended Videos

Keeping your hair: 5 simple ways to cure baldness at home Keeping your hair 5 simple ways to cure baldness at home
Man Gropes Woman At NYE Festival, Receives Instant Karma Man Gropes Woman At NYE Festival, Receives Instant Karma
DAY 21: Alessandra Ambrosio by Doug Inglish #LOVEADVENT2017 DAY 21: Alessandra Ambrosio by Doug Inglish #LOVEADVENT2017



Top Articles

1 Guy Smarts 3 foods you must eat if you've ever smokedbullet
2 Fitness The lifting technique that will make your biceps look like...bullet
3 Health Tips Here's how much salad you should eat to keep your brain...bullet
4 Odd Enough How this man overcame addiction and gained 45 pounds of...bullet
5 Odd Enough A 23-year-old woman raised as a devout Christian is...bullet
6 Guys Smarts Here's how to build a cool wardrobe that's made to...bullet
7 Health Tips Pot could actually hurt your heart, new evidence...bullet
8 Fitness An open letter to the newbies at the gym this Januarybullet
9 Fitness and Weight Loss Make gains in no time with this...bullet
10 Guy Smarts Drinking booze is more dangerous if you're...bullet

Related Articles

Sex & Relationships How these couples turned a one-night stand into a long-term relationship
Flu Is the 'Man Flu' for real, or do guys really get sicker than women do?
Guy Smarts Inside the secret NYC clinic where men get penis enlargements
Guy Smarts Prostate orgasms are real—and this scientist wants to learn why they feel so good
Sex & Relationships What it's like to stay at a Japanese love hotel, a motel designed for quickie sex
Sex & Relationships This is what happens when you have sex with a dirty fleshlight
Odd Enough A 23-year-old woman raised as a devout Christian is auctioning off her virginity

Top Videos

1 Maria Bello & Viggo Mortensen sex scene in "A History of Violence (2005)"bullet
2 I Let My Best Friend Have Sex With My Boyfriend.bullet
3 Keeping your hair 5 simple ways to cure baldness at homebullet
4 Health 4 essential health tests for men under 40bullet
5 Did you know? Men with longer ring fingers are bound to get...bullet
6 Professor Marston & the Wonder Women Trailer #1 (2017) |...bullet
7 Gainesville doctor cusses out patientbullet
8 Man Gropes Woman At NYE Festival, Receives Instant Karmabullet
9 DAY 17: Alexis Ren by Phil Poynter #LOVEADVENT2017bullet
10 Love at First Lift: A Planet Fitness Love Storybullet

Mens Health

Odd Enough Why are some farts silent and others squeaky?
Odd Enough If you like this drink, it might mean you're a psychopath
Sex & Relationships This is what happens when you have sex with a dirty fleshlight
Guy Smarts Want to quit smoking this year? here’s how 3 guys finally kicked the habit