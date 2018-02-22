Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Ryan reynolds teases 'deadpool 2' with a 'flashdance'-inspired


Fitness Ryan Reynolds teases 'Deadpool 2' with a 'flashdance'-inspired instagram post

With all due respect to Eli Manning and Odell Beckham’s wonderful tribute to Dirty Dancing, we do believe Ryan Reynolds won the week with an homage to, of all things, Flashdance.

  • Published:
Ryan Reynolds Teases 'Deadpool 2' With 'Flashdance'-Inspired Instagram Post play

Ryan Reynolds Teases 'Deadpool 2' With 'Flashdance'-Inspired Instagram Post

(Men's Health)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Here's how the actor got in shape to fit into that skintight rubber suit.

With all due respect to Eli Manning and Odell Beckham’s wonderful tribute to Dirty Dancing, we do believe Ryan Reynolds won the week with an homage to, of all things, Flashdance. In lieu of a Super Bowl commercial, the star took to Instagram to tease Deadpool 2 with a new poster styled after the 1983 dance drama.

A lot of fans were disappointed when the Merc with a Mouth didn’t make an appearance during the Eagles’ win over the Patriots Sunday night.

But to be fair, Reynolds has been hard at work getting the world ready for this movie, imitating the lovely soothing tones of Bob Ross while also hitting the gym hard enough to do a pretty sweet standing backflip.

A lot has changed physically for Reynolds since the CGI supersuit days of Green Lantern. The actor is a bonafide comic book star now, with the rubber-suit filling physique to match. Much of his success comes down to trainer Don Saladino, who Reynolds has been working with for eight years now.

“[Don] has programs that I can access online because when I'm shooting, my hours are so erratic,” he told Men’s Health. “I don't want to have to meet somebody at 4 in the morning in a dark gym. I just want to go when I can go."

Back in August, Saladino shared a glimpse of the serious results Reynolds is hitting to prepare for Deadpool 2.

“[Josh Brolin], you still have some work to do,” the trainer wrote. Brolin, of course, was cast as metal-armed telekinetic mutant cable in the Marvel sequel. And if Brolin’s Instagram is anything to go on, the 49-year-old actor is definitely putting in the work. (Here’s how you can do the same.)

Deadpool 2 premieres May 18.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Recommended Articles

Odd Enough: This man came down with the flu — and it's going to cost him his fingers and toes Odd Enough This man came down with the flu — and it's going to cost him his fingers and toes
Guy Smarts: Bob Harper, one year after his heart attack: 'everything about my life is different now' Guy Smarts Bob Harper, one year after his heart attack: 'everything about my life is different now'
Odd Enough: There may be a new cure for baldness, and it's in your McDonald's French fries Odd Enough There may be a new cure for baldness, and it's in your McDonald's French fries
Fitness: How to do a box jump with perfect form Fitness How to do a box jump with perfect form
Guy Smarts: Do you have exercise bulimia? Inside the eating disorder that men don't talk about Guy Smarts Do you have exercise bulimia? Inside the eating disorder that men don't talk about
Guy Smarts: These are hands down the most cringe-worthy #fridayfails of 2017 Guy Smarts These are hands down the most cringe-worthy #fridayfails of 2017

Recommended Videos

Deadpool, Meet Cable Deadpool, Meet Cable
Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018) - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018) - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures
Steph Curry Dominates the court and his Mind with floating. Steph Curry Dominates the court and his Mind with floating.



Top Articles

1 Guy Smarts What smoking just one cigarette a day does to your bodybullet
2 Fitness You won't see a single crunch in this core workoutbullet
3 Guy Smarts Should you be moisturizing your balls?bullet
4 Sex & Relationships 4 out of 5 women want you to do this in bedbullet
5 Guy Smarts Bob Harper, one year after his heart attack:...bullet
6 Guy Smarts Do you have exercise bulimia? Inside the eating...bullet
7 Fitness How to do a box jump with perfect formbullet
8 Odd Enough This man came down with the flu — and it's...bullet
9 Odd Enough There may be a new cure for baldness, and...bullet
10 Fitness Ryan Reynolds teases 'Deadpool 2' with a...bullet

Related Articles

Strategy 12 things you should never say to your office love interest
Tech The 17 best movies of all time that weren't nominated for a best-picture Oscar, according to critics
Tech The latest 'Deadpool 2' trailer introduces Cable while taking jabs at 'Justice League' and 'Toy Story'
Opinion Close Is Out at the National Gallery of Art. Is Picasso Next?
Opinion For Sandgren, Success Brings Scrutiny of His Political Views
Donald Trump Congress votes to end shutdown, funding bill heads to US President
Tech How Hollywood will fundamentally change after the Disney-Fox deal (DIS, FOXA)
In Florida Fear of a serial killer puts city on edge
Blake Lively Actress just revealed the reason why her relationship with Ryan Reynolds is so strong
Ryan Reynolds Actor took training to the next level with a perfect backflip

Top Videos

1 Maria Bello & Viggo Mortensen sex scene in "A History of Violence (2005)"bullet
2 Financial Domination 101 - What is Findom?bullet
3 I Have a Small Penis and I'm Proud of It | This Morningbullet
4 2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO Crawl Control Demonstrationbullet

Mens Health

Odd Enough Two guys with huge dicks are having an international battle for the world's largest penis
girls next door
Sex & Relationships 'The girls next door' reveal whether size really matters
Fitness How this man got sober, lost 190 pounds, and turned his life around
​Why Your Deodorant Might Be Making You Flabby, Tired, and Impotent
Guy Smarts Why your deodorant might be making you flabby, tired, and impotent