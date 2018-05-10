Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Sylvester Stallone Visits Rocky's Old House While Filming 'Creed 2'


Guy Smarts Sylvester Stallone visits Rocky's old house while filming 'creed 2'

"Join me in the Time Machine…," he captioned a video he posted on Instagram Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sylvester Stallone Visits Rocky's Old House While Filming 'Creed 2' play

Sylvester Stallone Visits Rocky's Old House While Filming 'Creed 2'

(GETTY IMAGES)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sylvester Stallone is back in Philadelphia filming scenes for Creed 2, and while there, he took a trip to the "old neighborhood" to visit Rocky Balboa's old stomping grounds.

"Join me in the Time Machine…," he captioned a video he posted on Instagram Tuesday. In the clip, shot on the front steps of Rocky's old house, the 71-year-old movie star took a trip down memory lane.

While filming CREED 2 , I took a trip back to the old neighborhood and visited Rocky’s house. Join me in the Time Machine…#rockybalboa #mgm

A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on May 8, 2018 at 12:15pm PDT

"I don't know how many times I'm going to get a chance to visit this place, so maybe this is the last time I sit here on the Rocky steps," Stallone said. "A lot of memories went down here."

He then recalled a scene he shot with Talia Shire, who played Rocky's love interest Adrian Balboa: "I said, 'Look at this face. This is the face you can trust. Someday they're going to put this face on a stamp.'"

Stallone pointed out that the house's original address "1818" is still written on the brick foundation. "Some things come to an end, some things don't," he added. "There's just no end to Rocky."

Back in April, Stallone also stopped by the iconic Rocky statue, located at The Philadelphia Museum of Art, and took a moment to take a few pictures with fans.

play (GETTY IMAGES)

play (GETTY IMAGES)

 

Stallone starred as Rocky Balboa in six of the original franchise movies. He first reprised the role for Creed in 2015, which earned him a Golden Globe win for Best Supporting Actor and an Academy Award nomination.

Creed 2, which stars Michael B. Jordan as Apollo Creed's son Adonis Johnson, premieres in theaters November 21.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Recommended Articles

Fitness: How to get back in the gym quicker after an injury Fitness How to get back in the gym quicker after an injury
Long chain: Effects of bureaucracy in health care Long chain Effects of bureaucracy in health care
Guy Smarts: Here's the truth about stem cell penis enhancements Guy Smarts Here's the truth about stem cell penis enhancements
Girl Smarts: 4 reasons we love the Nikon D850 DSLR camera Girl Smarts 4 reasons we love the Nikon D850 DSLR camera
Odd Enough: This eagles fan slamming face first into a pole might have been the biggest hit of the weekend Odd Enough This eagles fan slamming face first into a pole might have been the biggest hit of the weekend
Odd Enough: Jason Momoa battled 'painful as hell' Canadian winter to jump off a cliff shirtless in 'braven' Odd Enough Jason Momoa battled 'painful as hell' Canadian winter to jump off a cliff shirtless in 'braven'

Recommended Videos

Deadpool, Meet Cable Deadpool, Meet Cable
Steph Curry Dominates the court and his Mind with floating. Steph Curry Dominates the court and his Mind with floating.
Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018) - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018) - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures



Top Articles

1 Guy Smarts Why guys are throwing all-male spa parties instead of...bullet
2 Fitness Do this before your next set of squatsbullet
3 Guy Smarts Does early gray hair mean your health is at risk?bullet

Related Articles

Tech The 100 best movies on Hulu right now
World After Sylvester Stallone call, Trump considers 'full pardon' of long-dead boxer
Tech The amount of money The Rock gets paid for a single movie is unheard of in today's movie business
Tech 13 Oscar best-picture nominees that critics loved but audiences didn't think were anything special
Tech The 100 best movies on Amazon Prime right now
Finance Vanna White's former Los Angeles home has its own private vineyard — and it could be yours for $47.5 million
Tech How the screenwriter of 'American Sniper' convinced Steven Spielberg he was ready to direct
Lifestyle One of Paris' most iconic, celebrity-hosting hotels just reopened after a €200 million revival — take a look
Tech 25 movies that will make you proud to be an American

Top Videos

1 Financial Domination 101 - What is Findom?bullet

Mens Health

healthcare joint venture
Guy Smarts Amazon, JP Morgan, and Berkshire Hathaway team up to make health care less of a pain
brain benefits of tumeric
Guy Smarts The surprising health benefit hiding in turmeric
2 Bodyweight Moves That Will Smoke Your Arms and Abs
Fitness 2 bodyweight moves that will smoke your arms and abs
Guy Smarts Introducing morning glory, the boner-tracking app you didn't know you needed