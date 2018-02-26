Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

The 10 best #MondayMotivations we saw in 2017


So to help you enjoy your Monday a little bit more, we've gathered some of the coolest, most motivational feats of fitness from 2017. (But just in case you're still lagging, here are seven ways to make your Mondays just as fun as your Fridays.)

Mondays are rough, there's not doubt about it. You've just had an awesome weekend away from the stresses of work—maybe you just hung out and watched some Netflix or maybe you went on an adventurous hike.

Either way, getting back to the daily grind can be a bit of a challenge.

Above, you can watch a guy do a backflip straight into a split. One guy switches back and forth between doing muscle-ups and swinging over his friend who is hanging horizontally from the bar. One dude climbs up two walls at one time.

If that's not enough to push you into getting to the gym, maybe the man who's a single-leg amputee pushing a giant tire will do the trick. Or the one who performs a clean and jerk with one arm and a lot of weight.

Let these guys—and the others shown in the video—serve as your inspiration for the new year that you can achieve anything you put your mind to—and maybe even end up on our best of 2018 compilation. Hey, anything's possible. (Want to get a head start on your fitness goals for the upcoming year? Check out the Metashred Extreme workouts from Men's Health.)

