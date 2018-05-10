The CDC posted a photo of ticks on a poppyseed muffin

Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

If you said you love them, I'm terribly sorry, because I'm about to ruin them for you forever.

Hey, guys! Quick question:

If you said you love them, I'm terribly sorry, because I'm about to ruin them for you forever.

In an effort to help you prevent tick bites this summer, the concerned folks over at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention want to help you learn to spot the little suckers.

Enter, the poppyseed muffin.

"Ticks can be the size of a poppy seed," the CDC wrote in a May 4 tweet. "Can you spot all 5 ticks in this photo?"

Ticks can be the size of a poppy seed. Can you spot all 5 ticks in this photo? Learn how to prevent tick bites. https://t.co/ATtrY7YFoS pic.twitter.com/gBm4tw2qmf

- CDC (@CDCgov) May 4, 2018

They're nearly impossible to spot in the photo on the left, but things become a little easier - and significantly more nauseating - when you look at the zoomed-in photo on the right.

Needless to say, Twitter users were upset to see their favorite breakfast item besmirched in such a way. "Ugh I will never be able to eat poppyseed again," one sad soul responded. "Poppyseeds will never crunch quite the same again," another said.

Three days later, the CDC followed up with a sorry-not-sorry apology message.

"Sorry we ticked some of you off!" the agency wrote.

Sorry we ticked some of you off! Don't let a tick bite ruin your summer. Protect yourself: https://t.co/zT2cMR2kKW.

- CDC (@CDCgov) May 7, 2018

Even if you're grossed out, there's a very good reason you should know how to spot ticks. We're looking at a so-called "tick explosion" this summer, which in turn could put you at greater risk of getting Lyme Disease.

To avoid coming in contact with ticks, stay away from "wooded and brushy areas with high grass and leaf litter," according to the CDC. If you're going out for a hike, keep to the center of the trails instead of wandering through the brush.

And hey, if you need a new go-to breakfast item after looking at that poppyseed muffin, we've got you covered.

