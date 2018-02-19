Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

'the girls next door' reveal whether size really matters


Sex & Relationships 'The girls next door' reveal whether size really matters

You know the feeling: You’re on a date, and it’s going well. You find yourselves back at your place, making out and groping one another like horny teenagers.

  • Published:
girls next door play

girls next door

(Photograph by Men's Health)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Don’t want to ask your girlfriend what she thinks? This is the next best thing

You know the feeling: You’re on a date, and it’s going well. You find yourselves back at your place, making out and groping one another like horny teenagers.

Soon the two of you are stumbling toward the bedroom, moments away from seeing each other naked for the first time.

She’ll look amazing, of course. But in the back of your mind, in that annoying little buzzkill part of your brain, you just can’t help but wonder: How will I measure up?

Well, she may not tell you—but our Girls Next Door will.

Recently the three of them—Naomi, Marissa, and LiLi—got together to drink wine, snack on some bananas (and cucumbers?), and engage in some good old-fashioned girl talk.

READ ALSO: Do side chicks really enjoy Feb 14 more than main chicks?

One reader—Joe from Boise—wrote to them with a simple request: “Size: discuss.”

The girls did not hold back. They talked length vs. width, what really matters to women, even micro-penises. (Plus, learn how having a small penis can work to your advantage.)

“My friends and I definitely talk about it,” admits Marissa.

Naomi always texts her friends hooking up with a new guy—“Sometimes I just send ‘carrot emoji’ or ‘eggplant emoji’—question mark.”

And you’ll never believe what one of LiLi’s friends confessed to her.

Maybe you wish you could be a fly on the wall when your girlfriend is talking to her friends about you. But this is the next best thing. Trust us, just watch the video—you’ll be glad you did. (And regardless of your size, always make sure you have a condom on hand. We like these Lelo Hex ones from the Men's Health store.)

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Recommended Articles

Fitness: How this man got sober, lost 190 pounds, and turned his life around Fitness How this man got sober, lost 190 pounds, and turned his life around
Fitness: You won't see a single crunch in this core workout Fitness You won't see a single crunch in this core workout
Sex & Relationships: 4 out of 5 women want you to do this in bed Sex & Relationships 4 out of 5 women want you to do this in bed
Guy Smarts: Why your deodorant might be making you flabby, tired, and impotent Guy Smarts Why your deodorant might be making you flabby, tired, and impotent
Guy Smarts: Does early gray hair mean your health is at risk? Guy Smarts Does early gray hair mean your health is at risk?
Guy Smarts: I'm a urologist, and this is what it's like to treat over 20 penises a day Guy Smarts I'm a urologist, and this is what it's like to treat over 20 penises a day

Recommended Videos

Deadpool, Meet Cable Deadpool, Meet Cable
Steph Curry Dominates the court and his Mind with floating. Steph Curry Dominates the court and his Mind with floating.
Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018) - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018) - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures



Top Articles

1 Sex & Relationships 4 out of 5 women want you to do this in bedbullet
2 Fitness How this man got sober, lost 190 pounds, and turned his life...bullet
3 Guy Smarts Does early gray hair mean your health is at risk?bullet
4 Sex & Relationships 'The girls next door' reveal whether size...bullet
5 Fitness You won't see a single crunch in this core workoutbullet
6 Fitness Blast your entire upper-body with these 4 movesbullet
7 Guy Smarts I'm a urologist, and this is what it's like to...bullet
8 Guy Smarts Why your deodorant might be making you flabby,...bullet
9 Fitness This 19-year-old with Cerebral Palsy is a...bullet
10 Fitness and Weight Loss Blast your abs and tris with...bullet

Related Articles

Strategy A top psychologist says there's only one way to become the best in your field — but not everyone agrees
World Far from the great lawn, saving a home tied to central park
Finance We drove a $58,000 BMW X3 to see if it's worth the price tag — here's the verdict
Entertainment Her Erotic Art Was Suppressed for Decades. Now She's a Museum Star.
Tech I'm a longtime MacBook user and tried Microsoft's new Surface Book 2 for a week — here's what I learned (MSFT, AAPL, GOOG)
Tech 5 tech products everyone should own in 2018 (AAPL, GOOGL, AMZN)
Tech Mustafa Suleyman: The liberal activist who cofounded Google's £400 million artificial intelligence lab (GOOG)
Girl Smarts 'I get hateful comments about my size all the time—Here's how I rise above'

Top Videos

1 Maria Bello & Viggo Mortensen sex scene in "A History of Violence (2005)"bullet
2 DAY 17: Alexis Ren by Phil Poynter #LOVEADVENT2017bullet

Mens Health

cable machine superset arm exercises
Fitness Build bigger, stronger arms with this superset
mosturizing tesitcles
Guy Smarts Should you be moisturizing your balls?
lateral raise
Fitness This lateral raise will work the hell out of your shoulders
ways to keep your junk fresh
Guy Smarts 6 ways to keep your junk fresh