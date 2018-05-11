The Rock just moved his gym to Hawaii, and he's about to get a lot leaner

Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has planted his massive traveling gym in the middle of the jungle so he can train while filming back-to-back blockbusters.

(Men's Health)
If you're making excuses today to put off a workout, allow me to direct your attention to the Hawaii, where Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has planted his massive traveling gym in the middle of the jungle so he can train while filming back-to-back blockbusters.

Welcome my friends to jungle and mud, guts and blood - the #IronParadise aka the traveling circus. Hard core 8 month commitment to diet, training and body transformation for our period piece, Disney’s JUNGLE CRUISE to our Fast & Furious spinoff, HOBBS & SHAW. We start shooting this Monday all the way to Christmas. Feels great to be back home in the Hawaiian Islands.. the perfect place to kick off this special journey. All in \uD83E\uDD19\uD83C\uDFFE

A post shared by therock (@therock) on May 9, 2018 at 11:44pm PDT

Dubbed the Iron Paradise by The Rock, the "50,000 pounds of traveling iron, sweat, gratitude, and cuss words" will be the Rampage star's new fitness home for the next several months.

Johnson is on location to begin filming Disney's Jungle Cruise, which the star will immediately follow up with the Fast and the Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw alongside noted shark wrestler Jason Statham. The marathon production will last around either months, Johnson noted on Instagram, and will require the actor to significantly slim down for period piece Jungle Cruise, which is set in the 1920s.

"Apparently, during that time, there wasn’t a lot of big half-Samoan half-black guys running around," Johnson says.

Disneyland’s Jungle Cruise play

Disneyland’s Jungle Cruise

(DON KELSEN/LOS ANGELES TIMES VIA GETTY IMAGES)

 

Based on the iconic Disney park ride, director Jaume Collet-Serra's Jungle Cruise will follow a boat captain - played by Johnson - as he ferries a brother and sister team (Jack Whitehall and Emily Blunt) on a dangerous, supernatural-tinged expedition through the Amazon.

While Disney has yet to verify whether The Rock will fight a hippopotamus with his bare hands in the film, I can confirm that I personally will be let down if he does not.

To ensure the Disney-mandated results, The Rock is embarking on a "Hard core 8 month commitment to diet, training and body transformation."

He already has the receipts, posting videos of himself getting after a few 400-pound Pit Shark squats inside the Iron Paradise. (No word if those are included in his $1 million social media fee.)

Burning love. 1st workout in my IRON PARADISE aka the traveling circus here in Hawaii Finishing off legs with my Pit Shark - 3 sets, 15 reps, 400lbs, 10 second pause for first and last rep. It’s a bitch of a closer, especially that last 10 second burn, but extremely productive for the gain. #IronParadise #HawaiianStyle \uD83E\uDD19\uD83C\uDFFE

A post shared by therock (@therock) on May 8, 2018 at 11:20am PDT

"It’s a bitch of a closer, especially that last 10 second burn," he wrote, "but extremely productive for the gain." 

Welcome to the jungle, indeed.

