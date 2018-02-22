news

Though scientists have only tested it in mice so far, they say it could have promising results for people, too

One of the same chemicals used to cook McDonald's fries could potentially cure baldness, too, Japanese scientists say.

According to a new study published in the journal Biomaterials, researchers at Yokohama National University (YNU) in Yokohama, Japan, discovered that the chemical — called dimethylpolysiloxane — has the ability to produce tons of hair follicles when implanted.

While the study has only been done in mice so far, the researchers believe their findings can translate to humans, too.

"This simple method is very robust and promising. We hope that this technique will improve human hair regenerative therapy to treat hair loss such as androgenic alopecia," Junji Fukuda, Ph.D., professor at YNU and one of the study's authors, said in a statement.

So how exactly did Fukuda and his colleagues make their discovery?

When cells were cultured in the chemical — which is added to the oil of McDonald's fries to keep it from splattering everywhere — 5,000 hair follicle germs grew, The Evening Standard first reported.

And when those same follicles were transplanted onto the backs and scalps of mice, new hair started to grow.

But until further experiments are done to prove that this chemical will work for humans, there are other remedies you can use if you're losing your hair. Topical treatments like Rogaine or supplements like Nutrafol can work, as well as a host of other things.

Or, you can just embrace baldness like these four guys. Having long locks takes work to maintain, and you're better off focusing on the rest of your health and fitness.