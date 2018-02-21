Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

These are hands down the most cringe-worthy #fridayfails of 2017

That's the basis of our weekly #FridayFails videos. Each Friday, we showcase one person doing something that, let's be honest, is incredibly dumb.

As awful as it may be, we tend to laugh at other people's expenses. Think of the last time you saw someone walk into a door—you probably stifled a giggle.

That's the basis of our weekly #FridayFails videos. Each Friday, we showcase one person doing something that, let's be honest, is incredibly dumb. Their stunts don't go as planned, and, well, things go south fast. (But don't worry, no one's every gotten seriously injured because that would definitely be less funny.)

To end the year, we've compiled a ton of our funniest, most cringe-worthy #FridayFails for your entertainment. Coming at you are clips that include one dude falling through his trampoline, a pole vault gone seriously wrong, gym machine errors, people falling flat on their faces, missed jumps, and more.

Think of it as Men's Health's very own take on America's Funniest Home Videos. (Haven't had enough of people failing at stuff? Check out these nine bench presses that are both amusing and cringe-inducing.)

But on a more serious note, we'd like to take the opportunity to say that although these videos are pretty hilarious, you really shouldn't attempt something that seems unsafe. While accidents do happen, always make sure the equipment you're using is secure and won't give out while you're in the middle of whatever you're doing, and always make sure you know how to properly fail the movements you're doing. Trust us, this stuff is important.

